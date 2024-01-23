Rohit good against short ball but that doesn't mean I won't bowl a bouncer: Mark Wood before IND vs ENG Tests

There are few better exponents of the pull shot in modern-day cricket than India captain Rohit Sharma. The right-hander doesn't transfer his weight on the backfoot or swivel like Ricky Ponting or Rahul Dravid. He, instead, stands on the front foot, bends his body and uses the pace of the ball to play the pull shot to perfection. And more often than not, the ball sails into the stands. It is one of the most productive shots in Rohit's armoury. However, it is also a shot that has got him out many times. England fast bowler Mark Wood(AFP)

Most recently was during the first Test against South Africa in Centurion where Kagiso Rabada decided to bounce him and Rohit went for the pull shot only to be holed out in fine leg. Even during the World Cup, where Rohit was in a devastating mood, he was out a couple of times while playing the pull shot.

England fast bowler Mark Wood is all set to explore that opportunity. Wood said he would not shy away from banging it in short to the Indian captain.

"Yeah, the conditions will be assessed once I am out there, and bumps (bouncers) are rarely bought out here. But the pitch sometimes can be two-paced and, if it is slow, it can help (bowlers) because the batters will be through with the shot," Wood said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"Someone like Rohit, I know how good he is on the short ball. That doesn't necessarily mean that I wouldn't bowl a bouncer. It just means that I'll have to be really accurate with it and bowl at the right time," he added.

Under their captain, Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England have been playing an aggressive brand of cricket, but Wood said the team is also willing to adapt to the conditions.

For him, it is all about cashing in on the opportunities to put the pressure back on the home side.

"I think we'll still look to take the game on. I think at times it's been smart though, you know, to consolidate it in and then when the chance comes to put the pressure back on (India).

The 34-year-old Durham man said handling pressure would also be a key factor in deciding whether England create history on these shores as they had done against Pakistan in late 2022.

"I guess it's all about soaking up that pressure when needed, maybe when the Indian batsmen are on top. We have to soak up that pressure and create a bit of a theatre or drama on the field and then when it's time, attack again. That's the same with bat and ball," said Wood.

In 2022, England had become the first visiting team to inflict a 3-0 series clean sweep on Pakistan. In India, England's last Test series win came in 2012-13 under Alastair Cook.

"We know the challenges here. They (India) very rarely lose at home. I think it's almost like a bit of a free hit for us where we can come in and try something different," Wood said.