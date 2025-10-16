Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli send a roaring message together, bat side-by-side during India's first session in Australia

The Indian cricket fans have been waiting a long time to see the two of their biggest heroes back in action. When the ODI squad was announced for the tour, fans were surprised to see Rohit Sharma removed from captaincy, but they were relieved to see the names of Kohli and Rohit in the list. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in nets ahead of 1st ODI vs Australia(@RevSportzGlobal/x.com)

With just days left in the first match of the series at Optus Stadium in Perth, new visuals have gone viral on social media that will add to the delight of the two fan bases. In a video released by RevSportz on their X handle, Kohli and Rohit are seen practicing together. Both were seen spending a good amount of time in the nets, looking to get a feeling of the ball on the wood.

The significance of the series for Rohit and Kohli

The upcoming Australian tour stands as an important one for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as far as their ODI futures are concerned. This tour serves as the first real preparatory ground for the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027. The message from the Indian management has been a shift to the younger generation of players, and there have been reports that the two stars have been informed that their place in the flight for South Africa in 2027 depends a lot on how they perform during the Australia series.

Virat Kohli's ODI record in Australia(HT)

The Australia tour is also an important one for India as a team. This marks the first ODI series for the captain, Shubman Gill. The young batter did a brilliant job in his first Test tour in England. The best part of his captaincy was the volume of runs that he stacked up, leading the team from the front during the tour. Gill will be looking to do much of the same in his first venture of white ball captaincy.

Rohit Sharma's ODI record in Australia(HT)

The tour will also give Shubman Gill an idea of his team, how to work around with the composition, and what to expect from each individual during different moments in a match. Besides, with Kohli and Rohit in the side, Gill will also gather valuable experience about leading a star-studded line-up.

Notably, India will be playing three ODIs against Australia. The matches will be taking place at the Perth Stadium, the Adelaide Oval, and the Sydney Cricket Ground on 19th, 23rd, and 25th October, respectively. After the ODIs, the action will shift to the shortest format of international cricket, where India will play five matches. Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the T20I side of India in the series. The T20I series is also an important one as the Indian team is preparing for the T20 World Cup scheduled in early 2026.