Rohit Sharma opens up on future plans a day after quashing retirement rumours: 'I will or won't play 2027...'

Rohit Sharma might have quashed all the retirement rumours, saying he won't be saying goodbye to the ODI format anytime soon. However, the Indian captain has also refrained from committing himself to play in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. A day after winning the Champions Trophy and ending the “retirement” talks, Rohit provided a fresh perspective on his future plans. Rohit Sharma opens up on future plans a day after quashing retirement rumours(AP)

Rohit Sharma said that he is taking it one day at a time, and nothing concrete has been decided yet regarding his future.

The 37-year-old, who scored 76 runs in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, said he is really enjoying his cricket and the time he spends with the entire team.

“Right now, I am taking things as they come. It wouldn’t be fair for me to think too far ahead. At this moment, my focus is on playing well and maintaining the right mindset. I don’t want to draw any lines and say whether I will or won’t play in the 2027 World Cup,” said Rohit in an interview with JioHotstar.

“There’s no point in making such statements right now. Realistically, I have always taken my career one step at a time. I don’t like thinking too far into the future, and I haven’t done so in the past, either. For now, I am enjoying my cricket and the time I spend with this team. I hope my teammates enjoy my presence as well. That’s all that matters at this point,” he added.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also ended all speculation, making it clear that they will continue playing.

‘Don’t take us lightly'

Rohit Sharma also stated that he doesn't want any other team to take his side lightly, as they would never give up and keep fighting until the end.

“I don’t want to dictate how other teams should perceive us. The only thing I want is for them to never take us lightly. Even if we are five wickets down, we have the ability to fight back and turn the game around. Until the last ball of the match is bowled, our opponents should always feel the pressure of playing against us,” said Rohit.

“Similarly, when we bowl, this team never gives up. That is the kind of legacy we want to create and leave behind. We take immense pride in being a clinical and well-organized team. Every player in our squad knows exactly what is expected of them and how to execute their role. When other teams watch us play, I want them to recognize our resilience and belief—the mindset that we can win from any situation,” he added.

After winning the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma addressed the post-match press conference, where he put an end to all retirement rumours, saying he is not going away from the 50-over format.

"One more thing. I am not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure there are no rumours spread moving forward. Thank you so much," Rohit said.

Earlier, due to poor form, Rohit Sharma had stood down from the Sydney Test against Australia. This resulted in a debate about his international future.

However, he bounced back with a century in the second ODI against England and has not looked back. After a string of below-par returns in the Champions Trophy, the right-hander stepped up in the final against the Kiwis, scoring 76, including seven fours and three sixes.