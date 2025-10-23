Rohit Sharma robbed of memorable Adelaide century after going past Sourav Ganguly; Mitchell Starc can’t believe his luck

After a treacherous start that saw him score the least number of runs in the first 20 balls that he has faced in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup, former India captain Rohit Sharma really got his act together to play a solid knock in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Rohit got to his half-century off 74 balls. It was his slowest since 2014 but just when it was looking like it would be another one of those Rohit masterclasses in 50-over cricket, Mitchell Starc robbed him of his maiden century in Adelaide. India's Rohit Sharma bats during the second one-day international (ODI) men's cricket match against Australia(AFP)

Seeing Rohit cut loose against the spinners and the medium pacers, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh brought Starc back into the attack. The big left-arm quick bowled a bumper at Rohit's body, which did not get high enough to trouble the India opener batting on 73. Generally, a well-settled Rohit would have deposited it deep into the stand like he had done against Mitch Owen, but this time, he hit flat to the fine leg fielder, who took a sharp catch.

Rohit was gutted. He stood there in disbelief, even as Starc, who could not believe his luck, burst into a chuckle. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box at that time, said: "He would be gutted."

Rohit Sharma goes past Sourav Ganguly, becomes first Indian to 1000 ODI runs in Australia

Rohit Sharma added another glorious chapter to his illustrious career on Thursday, surpassing Sourav Ganguly to become India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs. The milestone knock also saw the ‘Hitman’ become the first Indian batter to score over 1,000 ODI runs on Australian soil.

After a rare failure in the first ODI at Perth, Rohit returned to form with a composed 73 off 97 balls, anchoring India’s innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground. His innings, decorated with seven fours and two towering sixes, showcased a measured yet authoritative approach as he built his momentum steadily after a cautious start in the powerplay.

The standout moments came when Rohit unleashed his trademark pull shots, dispatching Australian pacer Mitchell Owen for two massive sixes into the stands — reminders of why he remains one of the most feared stroke-makers in world cricket.

With this innings, Rohit’s career tally now stands at 11,249 runs in 275 ODIs at an impressive average of 48.69, including 32 centuries and 59 fifties, with a career-best score of 264 — still the highest individual score in ODI history. He went past Ganguly’s mark of 11,121 runs in 308 matches to claim the third spot on India’s all-time run-scorers list.

The only players ahead of him are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs in 463 matches) and Virat Kohli (14,181 runs in 304 matches).

The milestone in Sydney also cemented Rohit’s stature as one of India’s finest overseas performers — becoming the first Indian and fifth overall to cross the 1,000-run mark in ODIs played in Australia. His record Down Under now includes multiple match-winning knocks, including centuries at Melbourne and Sydney.

Rohit’s innings came in testing conditions after Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. While he adopted a slower tempo early on, his controlled aggression and calculated shot selection ensured India built a solid foundation. His strike rate of 75.26 underlined his adaptability, as he adjusted to the pace and bounce on offer.

Since 2022, Rohit has registered 19 fifty-plus scores, with this being only the second instance where he scored a half-century at a strike rate below 100 — the last coming during the 2023 ODI World Cup against England.

This year, the Indian skipper has accumulated 383 runs in 10 innings at an average of 38.30, including a century and two fifties.

While Australia lead the three-match series 1-0, Rohit’s return to form and record-breaking feat have given India renewed hope ahead of the series decider.