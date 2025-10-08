Rohit Sharma rocks new look at CEAT Awards, shocks fans with rapid physical transformation: ‘Anything but non-committal’

Retired from T20I cricket, retired from Test cricket, and now removed from captaincy of the Indian ODI team, there were plenty of eyes on how Rohit Sharma would conduct himself with only one format and IPL cricket lined up for him. However, a first public appearance in quite a few months has seen the 38-year-old emerge looking as sharp as ever, work clearly having gone into maintaining and even improving his fitness in recent months. Rohit Sharma alongside Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson at the CEAT Awards.

Appearing at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai this week, Rohit Sharma’s return to a lean look turned eyes, as he was felicitated for leading India to the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2025. There have been some question marks over Rohit’s fitness in recent years, as age saw him gain some weight and become subject to some derision online.

However, the former Indian skipper has answered with his actions rather than words, appearing trimmer and in top physical condition, as he looks to extend his ODI career and be a go-to option for India in the 2027 World Cup.

Appearing in a maroon suit at the CEAT Awards, where he was joined by Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, Rohit’s near-transformation earned plenty of reactions on social media.

Rohit Sharma's signal of intent to the selectors?

Some also interpreted Rohit Sharma’s transformation as a message to the BCCI and the selectors’ committee after the sudden manner in which he announced his retirement from Test cricket, which came around with rumours swirling of his axing from that particular leadership position.

Now, with the Indian team management seemingly moving past Rohit entirely and looking at a captain over a decade his junior in Shubman Gill, Rohit seems to have prioritised his fitness in order to extend his longevity at the international level.

Now told that his position in the team would depend entirely on ‘merit’ by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Rohit’s boost in fitness will ensure he is capable of longer innings at the top of the order, while also being an asset in the field.

This new-look version of Rohit Sharma will likely be in action soon as India tour Australia for a three-match ODI series, in which he is likely to retain his place as the incumbent opener, even if he will be playing just in the role of a batter.