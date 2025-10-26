Rohit Sharma says final goodbye to Australia as he leaves for India a relieved man: ‘One last time’

Rohit Sharma has been a stalwart of Indian cricket for more than a decade and a half. From being one of the biggest producers of runs to leading the team to T20WC and Champions Trophy glory, he has done it all. While Rohit did not have a very successful or decorated Test career, he is still considered a giant in white ball cricket when in full flow. Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the ODI match against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground.(REUTERS)

Every decorated career and all the greatest players reach their dusk and have to draw curtains on their careers, such is the nature of professional sports. The man with three double hundreds in ODI cricket is at the dusk of his career and has just completed what is supposedly his last tour to Australia.

The star batter signed off the series with a brilliant hundred. In fact, with a half-century and a century in the three-match series, Rohit Sharma finished as the player of the series. As he leaves the Australian coast, Sharma posted an emotional status on his X account, bidding goodbye to the wonderful country.

While India lost the series, Rohit showed the cricketing world that he is still mentally and physically strong enough to continue. The Indian management is currently planning for the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027 under the leadership of their new captain, Shubman Gill. With his performance in the recently concluded series, Rohit has staked his claim in the flight that leaves for South Africa in a couple of years.

Rohit Sharma’s love for Australia

What elevates a player to a champion status is his performance against the best team of his era. Australia have been one of the dominating forces in cricket, and Rohit has been relentless when it comes to performing against them. In ODIs, Rohit has played 49 matches against them, scoring 2,609 runs at an average of 59.29. One of his three ODI double hundreds came against Australia when he scored 209 runs in 2013.

This record is not at all skewed by performances on Indian soil; he has been equally destructive and efficient down under. In Australia, Sharma has played 33 matches and has scored 1,530 runs at an average of 56.66. He made his presence in Australia in the ODIs with six Hundreds and five fifties. The Sydney 121 will probably stay as the last page of his Australian chapter, and his status more than confirms it.