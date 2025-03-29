‘Rohit Sharma should retire from IPL before…’: Ex-MI skipper gets brutal messages from fans after back-to-back failures

Mumbai Indians senior batter Rohit Sharma failed to score big once again and was dismissed in the first over against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Rohit, who registered a four-ball duck against Chennai Super Kings, opened his account with a four on Saturday and followed it up with another boundary. Chasing the 197-run target, he couldn't convert the start into a big score and once again got out on the fourth ball he faced, but this time, his score was 8. Mohammed Siraj bounced back in style with an absolute jaffa as his inswinger breached the gap between Rohit's pads and bat and hit the top of the bails. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Rohit Sharma for 8 in the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.(PTI)

It was the first time when Siraj got the better of Rohit in the IPL history. Meanwhile, the fans were not impressed with the former Mumbai skipper's poor form in the Indian Premier League.

The back-to-back failures with the bat will put a bit of pressure on Rohit, who entered the tournament with a boosted morale after leading the Indian team to the Champions Trophy title. He scored a crucial half-century in the final against New Zealand in Dubai but failed to carry on the same form in the first two matches of IPL 2025.

In the clash against CSK, he was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed in an attempt to play a big shot, but he ended up getting caught inside the circle.

The swashbuckling opener numbers in the last few IPL seasons have not been up to his standards. He last had a 450-run-plus season way back in IPL 2016. He scored 417 runs last season at an average of 32.08 and managed to register just two 50-plus scores.

Sudharsan scores 63 as GT post 196/8 in 20 overs

Earlier, asked to bat first, Sai Sudharsan scored 63, but a Hardik Pandya-inspired Mumbai Indians fought back brilliantly in the backend to limit Gujarat Titans to a par 196/8. Sudharsan played with supple wrists and exquisite placement to score back-to-back half-centuries this season. In his 41-ball 63, he scored 4 fours and a couple of sixes. Just as GT looked set for a 200-plus total, Pandya checked the momentum post Power Play, finishing with an impressive 2/29, his impact extending beyond the wickets as he also ran out Rahul Tewatia (9).