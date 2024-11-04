Rohit Sharma's captaincy rejected, Rishabh Pant hailed: New Zealand media react to ‘unfathomable’ India whitewash

Unfathomable. Kiwi sporting deities. Stuff of dreams. Ignominious outcome. That's how New Zealand media reacted to their historic 3-0 Test series win in India. That's how big it was for New Zealand. They had done the unthinkable. They had not only triumphed over India at home but whitewashed them. A team that had only two Test wins to show in 70 years of touring India, blanked them by becoming the first-ever side to win all Tests in a series (minimum of three matches) in their own backyard. India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, chats with India's Rishabh Pant(AP)

Tom Latham's New Zealand beat India in Bengaluru by 8 wickets, won the second Test in Pune by 113 runs and then claimed the thriller in Mumbai by 25 runs to create history.

Let's give more context and throw in some numbers to highlight the magnitude of New Zealand's 3-0 win over India. Before this Test series, India were unbeaten at home for more than 4000 days. They had won 18 Test series in a row - a world record. England and Australia were the only sides to beat India in a Test match at home in the last 24 years. New Zealand, on the other hand, were coming to tour India on the back of a 0-2 series loss in Sri Lanka. They were missing Kane Williamson, arguably their greatest batter of all time and injuries claimed Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner in the middle of the series.

It was a combination of Kiwi brilliance and India's abysmal show. Never has an Indian Test side looked so hapless in a home series, and this includes before they became a cricket superpower.

Quite understandably, the Blackcaps' heroes in the series - Matt Henry, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel - were hailed by the New Zealand media. There were two Indian cricketers who found notable mentions for different reasons. India captain Rohit Sharma was criticised for his poor form and leadership; wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was praised for his warrior-like knock in the second innings at Wankhede.

New Zealand media criticise Rohit Sharma, worship Rishabh Pant

Stuff.co.nz: In the space of 19 days on Indian soil, the Black Caps produced results the cricketing world had previously considered unfathomable. An eight-wicket win in Bengaluru, a 113-run win in Pune and a 25-run win in Mumbai. Three defeats on home soil for a team that had only suffered four in the past 12 years, going back to their last series defeat in 2012.

NZ Herald: Confirming their status as Kiwi sporting deities, each triumph on this unforgettable tour exceeded the previous. An eight-wicket success in Bengaluru was remarkable, but earned with the aid of unusually favourable conditions. A 113-run victory in Pune was delivered by Mitchell Santner’s astonishing 13-wicket haul, yet the excitement had been sapped long before the final ball. Mumbai, though? The 25-run result in Mumbai capped a test that at various points belonged to the hosts, only for the suddenly unstoppable Black Caps to overcome a team who boasted 31 wins from 32 matches when chasing targets of 200 or fewer at home. Even Latham must have wondered whether it was possible when India were set 147 to prevent what at home would be an ignominious outcome.

1news.co.nz : Rishabh Pant was the lone resistance for the hosts with 64 off 57 balls, including nine fours and a six, but his counter-attacking half century went in vain as India lost its last three wickets in four balls.

RNZ: Sharma threw the first punch by stepping out of his crease to hit Matt Henry for a four in the opening over of the day, but the skipper's disappointing recent run of form continued as he fell for 11 after a rash shot against the same bowler. Rishabh Pant was the lone Indian batsman to show resistance as he made a sublime 64 after the hosts were reduced to 29-5 on a turning Wankhede Stadium track.