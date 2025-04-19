Rohit Sharma's torrid IPL 2025 run explained: Yet to bat outside powerplay, averages less than 10 balls per innings

Rohit Sharma is among the most successful batters to play the white-ball formats. However, no one can explain his recent struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-hander is yet to get going in the 18th edition of the T20 tournament, with his highest score being just 26 against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. The T20 World Cup-winning captain has failed to stay at the crease for a long time, and the maximum number of balls he has faced this season is 16 against SunRisers Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma is yet to bat beyond the powerplay in IPL 2025.(PTI)

India's Test and ODI captain has scored 82 runs in six matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. He missed the fixture against Lucknow Super Giants after getting in the nets. Rohit has registered scores of 0, 8, 13, 17, 18, and 26. The batter has just faced 57 deliveries in the entire season.

The batter might be witnessing an upward trend in his scores, but the form remains a big reason for worry for the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma is yet to bat beyond the powerplay in IPL 2025. In the six matches he has played so far this season, Rohit Sharma has been dismissed in over 0.4, 0.4, 5.2, 1.4, 4.6, and 3.5, respectively.

Rohit Sharma is facing just 9.5 deliveries on average in IPL 2025. Just one other batter -- Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk, has been facing fewer balls than Rohit Sharma in the ongoing 18th edition of the IPL regarding top-order batters. The other four who average worse than Rohit Sharma are lower-order batters – Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Vipraj Nigam and Shahrukh Khan.

The opening batter has also struggled against left-arm pace inside the powerplay. Rohit Sharma has repeatedly said he is no longer looking at milestones, as he wants to go hard and give his team solid starts at the top. However, this approach has led to Rohit's average nosediving.

Rohit Sharma's numbers in IPL 2025 explained.

In his entire IPL career spanning 258 innings, Rohit averages 19.8 balls per innings. However, the average has come down substantially in IPL 2025 as he is not managing to face even 10 balls per innings.

Rohit Sharma's IPL numbers have been in freefall for the last five seasons. The experienced campaigner who has led Mumbai Indians to five titles has gone past the 400-run mark just once, and that was during the last season. However, the numbers would have looked horrible had he not played an unbeaten 105-run knock off 63 balls against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Rohit Sharma is taking 8.9 innings on average since IPL 2017 to go past the 50-run mark. This is the worst in the league for the batters who play in the top 3, with a minimum of 10 such scores in this period.

Boucher expects Rohit to come good

After Rohit Sharma's 26-run knock, former Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher said that signs are there for the veteran batter to come back in form and go big in the remaining matches of the IPL 2025 season.

Speaking to JioStar, Boucher said, "He took it upon himself to go after the bowlers. We saw some good old-fashioned Rohit Sharma sixes – big ones too. I liked his attitude. He put the bowlers under pressure and created scoring opportunities. A big score is coming very soon. He’s looking in that zone again.”

Rohit Sharma has been playing as an impact sub in the ongoing 18th edition of the IPL. More often than not, he has been seen rallying the troops from the dugout. He had also played a masterstroke against Delhi Capitals when he signalled to Hardik Pandya to bring Karn Sharma into the attack and ask for a ball change to negate the impact of dew.

This move worked wonders as Karn instantly dismissed Tristan Stubbs, paving the way for a memorable 12-run for Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.