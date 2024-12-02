Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohit will either open or bat at No. 3, reckons Harbhajan

PTI |
Dec 02, 2024 08:39 PM IST

Rohit will either open or bat at No. 3, reckons Harbhajan

New Delhi, Captain Rohit Sharma will either open or bat at number three in the Adelaide Test against Australia, reckoned former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday while ruling out the possibility of a senior star coming in at number five or six.

Rohit will either open or bat at No. 3, reckons Harbhajan
Rohit will either open or bat at No. 3, reckons Harbhajan

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal added a record 201 runs for the opening stand during the second innings of the Perth Test, which the visitors won by 295 runs with plenty of time left in the match.

"I don't see Rohit coming in at number five or six. Either Rohit will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, with KL Rahul coming in at number three, or he will bat no later than number three," Harbhajan told PTI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the World Tennis League here.

"Number six for Rohit wouldn't be in best interest of the team. Your top four in batting order should be the four pillars and someone like Rohit at the top would only add greater fillip."

The second Test, a day/night affair to be played with the pink ball, will begin at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Harbhajan described the move to play Washington Sundar over R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the series opener as a massive step.

"Washington had showed during the New Zealand series that he is ready to take over the mantle from Ashwin in coming days," the 'Turbanator' said.

When asked if Ashwin's age is a factor, he said :"I don't think 38 is old. He is not a 58- year-old. But yes, after so many years, the shoulders do experience fatigue and wear and tear, so the zip can just be a bit less."

Harbhajan also urged the officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board to keep their egos aside and agree to the 'Hybrid Model' for the next ICC Champions Trophy, with India playing their matches in Dubai.

"Ask all players, they would say they are ready to play in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. In any case, we don't see too many Indo-Pak games as such, and Pakistan should keep their ego aside and agree to the 'Hybrid Model'.

"There is a security concern and I have been saying this since 2022," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On