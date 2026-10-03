“Royal Desert Champions are here to kickstart a legacy that will last a very long time in the Abu Dhabi T10,” says Robin Singh

With Nicholas Pooran, Philip Salt and Sherfane Rutherford already pre-signed for the Royal Desert Champions, the think tank entered the draft looking to continue the momentum of these explosive names.

Royal Desert Champions aim for success in Abu Dhabi T10

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Royal Desert Champions further picked Muhammad Waseem, Naseem Shah, and Maheesh Theekshana to bookend the squad with world-class bowlers. Royal Desert Champions will kick off their entry into the Abu Dhabi T10 starting from the 7th of November till the 20th of November 2026, according to a press release from Royal Desert Champions.

Royal Desert Champions unveiled a powerhouse squad for Abu Dhabi T10 2026, bringing together an explosive mix of global stars, proven international match-winners and exciting UAE talent.

Led by T20 superstar and captain Nicholas Pooran, the squad features the firepower of Phil Salt, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King and Muhammad Waseem, backed by an imposing bowling unit featuring Naseem Shah, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan and Luke Wood.

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{{^usCountry}} With a dynamic blend of pace, power, versatility and experience, the Royal Desert Champions are ready to bring a new level of intensity to the fastest format of cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With a dynamic blend of pace, power, versatility and experience, the Royal Desert Champions are ready to bring a new level of intensity to the fastest format of cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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"Royal Desert Champions is built on the belief that champions are revealed when conditions are toughest. The desert embodies the qualities we want this team to stand for - resilience, courage, adaptability, and ambition. The squad that we have built is a testament to the way we define what it means to play for Royal Desert Champions – a team that the emirate can be proud of, a brand that connects with fans locally and globally, and a franchise with the ambition to build a lasting legacy,” said Amit Narang, Owner, Royal Desert Champions.

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“With pre-signings like Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt and Sherfane Rutherford, we knew that we would want to go after one of the best bowlers in the world. Lucky that we ended up getting three of the best bowlers in the shorter formats of the game. Each of them comes with a pedigree that cannot be denied and will prove to be instrumental in our campaign,” said Robin Singh, Team Director, Royal Desert Champions.

The final squad for the Royal Desert Champions: Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Naseem Shah, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Luke Wood, Gulbaddin Naib, Brandon King, Janith Liyanage, Keemo Paul, Dhruv Parashar, Rizal Nadir, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, and Chris Jordan. (ANI)

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