RR vs CSK | No ball controversy: Angry MS Dhoni enters field as leg umpire overrules decision - Watch

There is a reason why MS Dhoni goes by the moniker ‘Captain Cool’. His ability to soak in pressure and perform was on display yet again at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as he helped his team come out of a precarious situation and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night.

But there was a moment in the match that left Dhoni fuming as he walked inside the boundary ropes. It was the fourth delivery of the final over being bowled by Ben Stokes.

CSK needed 8 runs to win the match and the medium pacer bowled a full toss to Mitchell Santner, who had just come out to bat after the dismissal of MS Dhoni. Santner managed to get it away for a double but umpire Ulhas Gandhe signalled a no ball as he considered the ball to be above the waist of the batsman at the point of contact with the bat.

But the decision was overruled by leg umpire Bruce Oxenford who had a better view of the situation. This left CSK needing 6 runs from 2 balls to win.

Santner and non-striker Ravindra Jadeja protested but Oxenford didn’t budge. Things came to a head as an angry MS Dhoni walked onto the pitch and signalled to Oxenford that the umpire at the bowler’s end had signalled a no ball.

There was a lot of commotion as the CSK trio kept protesting but the umpires by then had made up their mind and the no ball was scrapped.

Television replays though showed that Gandhe’s original decision was perhaps the right one.

In the end Stokes bowled a wide and had to bowl the last delivery again, which was hit for a six by Santner as CSK won by the skin of their teeth.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 00:15 IST