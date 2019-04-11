RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni scripts unique record with victory over Rajasthan Royals

MS Dhoni became the first cricketer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to win 100 matches as skipper after Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in Jaipur on Thursday.

Dhoni led the team by example as he scored 58 off 43 balls and he was supported brilliantly by Ambati Rayudu (57 off 47 balls) as CSK bounced back after losing four wickets early to maintain their top spot in the IPL points table.

Dhoni has now led CSK in 166 matches with 100 wins, 65 losses and one match ending in no result.

It was a thrilling finish to the game as CSK needed 18 runs in the final over and they were able to clinch the encounter thanks to two towering sixes from Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner.

Dhawal Kulkarni and Ben Stokes struck early for RR as they were able to take quick wickets at the start of the innings. However, Dhoni and Rayudu stitched together a brilliant partnership and the last over heroics from Santner and Jadeja meant that Chennai Super Kings continued their winning run in the competition.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings rode on some disciplined bowling effort to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a modest 151/7. Despite having some star batsmen in their line-up, Chennai bowlers jolted Rajasthan at regular intervals. It was Shreyas Gopal’s quickfire seven-ball 19* down the order that helped the hosts cross the 150-run mark.

Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each while Mitchell Santner bagged one.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 23:55 IST