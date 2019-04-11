IPL Highlights, RR vs CSK: Mitchell Santner’s last-ball six wins the game for Chennai Super Kings

As it happened: Chennai Super Kings have beaten Rajasthan Royals by four wickets as Mitchell Santner’s last-ball six wins the game for the visiting team in Jaipur. Earlier, RR were restricted by CSK bowlers for 151/7 in 20 overs. CSK lost four early wickets in the chase but partnership between Dhoni and Rayudu got them close. Stokes conceded 21 runs from the last over as CSK won their third match on the trot.

23:58 hrs IST Milestone for Dhoni MS Dhoni became the first cricketer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to win 100 matches as skipper. Dhoni has now led CSK in 166 matches with 100 wins, 65 losses and one match ending in no result.





23:49 hrs IST Santner wins the game on the last ball With three runs needed from the last ball, Santner hits the ball down the ground for a huge six and with that CSK win the match by 4 wickets. Stokes conceded 18 runs from the last over of the innings as Chennai win their third match on the trot.





23:43 hrs IST No-ball controversy on the fourth ball Controversy right at the end as Dhoni is out on the ground from the dug out and he is absolutely livid with the umpires. The square leg umpire didn’t call no-ball but the other umpire had give a full toss from Stokes as a no-ball. Dhoni is letting his feeling know as he out in the middle.





11:41 hrs IST Dhoni dismissed on third delivery Ben Stokes bowls a breath-taking yorker and gets rid of Dhoni now. Dhoni departs for 58 as CSK now need 8 runs off the final three deliveries.





11:38 hrs IST Ball two of the last over Ben Stokes bowls a no-ball and Jadeja goes for a single. Off the next delivery, Dhoni runs a two and CSK now need 8 off 4 deliveries.





11:36 hrs IST Ball 1 of last over Ben Stokes bowls a full delivery and Ravindra Jadeja somehow hits the ball down the ground for a huge six. He fell down the ground while trying to hit the six. 12 runs off 5 deliveries now.





11:33 hrs IST Dhoni down on the ground MS Dhoni has been relying on singles and doubles as Rajasthan have bowled well and not given away easy boundaries in the last couple of overs. He is seemingly out of breath and is down on the ground as the doctors are looking after him at the moment.





11:29 hrs IST Fifty for Dhoni MS Dhoni completes his half-century off 39 deliveries in the penultimate over of the innings. CSK still need 24 runs off last 8 deliveries. This is Dhoni’s 22nd IPL fifty and he is leading CSK charge on his own.





11:23 hrs IST Stokes strikes Ben Stokes drops the ball slow and short and Rayudu went for the pull shot but could not make a good enough contact. The ball went high in the air and Shreyas Gopal took a brilliant running catch near mid wicket ropes. CSK have lost their fifth wicket as CSK now need 33 off 14 deliveries.





11:18 hrs IST Another good over for RR Jofra Archer too keeps things tight for the hosts as he concedes just 7 runs from the 17th over of the innings. The required rate for CSK has now jumped to 13 as they need 39 from the last three overs. Ben Stokes will bowl the 18th over now.





11:14 hrs IST Excellent over Outstanding over under pressure from Shreyas Gopal as he gives away just five singles in the 16th over of the innings. Gopal completes his full quota of overs and ended with figures of 31/0 in 4 overs. Jofra Archer to bowl the next over now.





11:09 hrs IST Fifty for Rayudu Ambati Rayudu hits a six and four off Jaydev Unadkat in the 15th over of the innings and with that, he has gone past the 50-run mark in the innings. Chennai have also crossed the 100-run mark and they now need 51 runs off the last five overs. The match is heading for a thrilling end.





11:05 hrs IST CSK back on track Chennai Super Kings are back on track in the chase and it has been made possible only because of this partnership between Dhoni and Rayudu. The duo have so far added 64 runs off 49 deliveries and the away side now need 64 off 36.





10:58 hrs IST Crucial partnership 1st fifty runs stand in this match. 7th for CSK in this season Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been involved in 5 of them Ambati Rayudu also joins the party as he slams the ball for a six! CSK 87/4





10:52 hrs IST Another six MS Dhoni is not bothered by the early wickets and he slams Shreyas Gopal for a six over long on! This will not be an easy run chase for CSK but if Dhoni plays till the end, they will surely be the favourites. CSK 77/4





10:45 hrs IST Another six for Dhoni Dhoni now takes the attack to young Riyan Parag as he goes down on one knee and hits a flat six towards deep mid wicket. Ambati Rayudu hits a boundary straight down the ground on the last ball of the 11th over as 14 runs came from that over. Dhoni and Rayudu are turning it on for the defending champions.





22:40 hrs IST Dhoni gets into the act MS Dhoni comes dancing down the track and hits Shreyas Gopal for a huge six over mid wicket. Chennai have also crossed the 50-run mark in the process. 10 overs are left to be bowled in the innings and things are still looking bleak for the away side.





22:33 hrs IST Powerplay Comparison Rajasthan Royals did lose a lot of wickets in the middle overs but they maintained a good run rate at the top of the innings and that is quite clear from their comparison with Chennai Super Kings. Powerplay comparison RR:54/3 CSK:24/4





22:27 hrs IST Bad news for CSK First time in this season CSK have lost 4 wickets inside the powerplay. CSK powerplay scores this season: 16/1 vs RCB at Chennai 58/1 vs DC at Delhi 29/3 vs RR at Chennai 34/3 vs MI at Mumbai 54/0 vs KXIP at Chennai 24/4 vs RR at Jaipur





22:21 hrs IST What a catch! Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu are finding it quite difficult to score runs right now and Ben Stokes has pulled off a beauty to dismiss Jadhav! Definitely the catch of the tournament as CSK are 24 for the loss of four wickets.





22:13 hrs IST Faf departs Third wicket down and this time, the bowler is Jaydev Unadkat! A mistimed hit from Faf Du Plessis and a good catch from Rahul Tripathi. It has been a good fielding effort from Rajasthan Royals till now and can they clinch the match with a no so competitive total of 151?





22:09 hrs IST RR on top Second duck in this season’s IPL for Shane Watson and an unbelievable run out of Suresh Raina means that Rajasthan Royals have clawed their way back in the game. With Faf Du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu out in the middle, CSK will not lose heart and this can prove to be a close match! CSK 11/2





22:01 hrs IST Second wicket down What a piece of fielding! A direct hit from short fine leg and Jofra Archer has claimed the wicket of Suresh Raina. This is a great start for Rajasthan Royals as Chennai Super Kings are 5 for the loss of two wickets.





21:54 hrs IST Watson departs What a start for Rajasthan Royals! Shane Watson missed a straight ball from Dhawal Kulkarni and the Australia opener is castled for a duck! CSK 0/1





21:51 hrs IST CSK begin chase Faf Du Plessis and Shane Watson to begin proceedings for Chennai Super Kings while Rajasthan Royals will be starting the bowling with Dhawal Kulkarni.





21:38 hrs IST Stat Attack: Shardul Thakur Shardur Thakur concedes 44 runs in 4 overs. If we look at most runs conceded by a CSK bowler in IPL 2019, Thakur is up there thrice. Today’s spell is second most runs conceded by a CSK bowler





21:32 hrs IST RR 151/7 in 20 overs 2,4,6,1,4,1 - What a last over for Rajasthan Royals as they finish the innings on 151/7 in 20 overs. Shreyas Gopal scored 19 off 7 balls while Jofra Archer supported him well with 13 runs off 12 deliveries.





21:25 hrs IST Stokes out This is the last thing Rajasthan Royals needed at this point but they have lost the wicket of Ben Stokes. He missed the ball from Deepak Chahar completely and the ball crashed into the leg stump. RR 127/7





21:19 hrs IST Onus on Ben Stokes Rajasthan Royals have faltered in this innings and the onus is now on Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer to finish the innings well. They will need to work hard to post a total in excess of 150 and this will be interesting. RR 121/6





21:09 hrs IST Six wickets down Not a lengthy innings from debutant Riyan Parag and he is caught behind for 16. Second wicket for Shardul Thakur and Rajasthan Royals are 104 for the loss of six wickets.





21:02 hrs IST RR falter Rajasthan Royals started the game really well but Chennai Super Kings fought back with quick wickets and quality fielding. The pitch is looking quite good for the batsmen and any target under 150 should not bother Chennai Super Kings. RR 99/5





20:55 hrs IST Milestone for Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja picks up his 100th IPL wicket. 13th bowler to reach this landmark and 10th IND bowler to do so 5th time R Jadeja has dismissed Smith in IPL, the most by a bowler in IPL





20:50 hrs IST Jadeja strikes Wickets going down in a heap and this time, it was Steve Smith. He wanted to sweep Ravindra Jadeja for a six but was caught in the deep. 100 IPL wickets for Ravindra Jadeja! Rajasthan Royals 78/5





20:43 hrs IST Four wickets down It is not going well for Rajasthan Royals at all! Rahul Tripathi got a boundary off the last ball but his last attempt did not go well. Kedar Jadhav pulled off a good catch and Rajasthan Royals are 69 for the loss of four wickets.





20:39 hrs IST Decent start for RR Powerplay scores for RR in IPL 2019: Third time they have scored more than fifty runs in powerplay and second time they have also lost three wickets in the powerplay 64/0 vs KXIP at Jaipur 35/1 vs SRH at Hyderabad 45/3 vs CSK at Chennai 55/0 vs RCB at Jaipur 28/1 vs KKR at Jaipur 54/3 vs CSK at Jaipur





20:34 hrs IST Stat Attack: Sanju Samson Samson’s struggle vs CSK In 7 innings vs CSK, he has 4 single digits scores in them.





20:29 hrs IST RR three down Third wicket down and this is problematic for Rajasthan Royals. They started well but after both the openers, Sanju Samson also ended up gifting his wicket. A top edge and Dhruv Shorey completed a challenging catch after running in from deep square leg. RR 53/3





20:21 hrs IST Buttler out 4,4,4,W - Jos Buttler started the over with three consecutive boundaries but Shardul Thakur had the final laugh as he got the wicket of the dangerous England international. Buttler mistimed the shot and Ambati Rayudu completed a good catch in the deep. RR 47/2





20:18 hrs IST Stat Attack: Ajinkya Rahane Chahar gets A Rahane for the third time in IPL Twice in this season. Another failure for Rahane at Jaipur. In 4 innings at Jaipur he has scored 68 runs and in two away games he has 70 runs including a duck vs CSK





20:14 hrs IST Deepak Chahar strikes Huge wicket for Chennai Super Kings! Deepak Chahar trapped Ajinkya Rahane and Rajasthan Royals have lost their first wicket. It was not easy for the bowler as he had to convince MS Dhoni to take the DRS but the decision went in his favour! RR 31/1





20:09 hrs IST Rahane joins the party Mitchell Santner was given the ball on the second over and it was not good news for Chennai Super Kings. Three boundaries in the over and two of them were dslammed by Ajinkya Rahane. 14 runs off the over and RR are 25/0





20:04 hrs IST Four and a six Great start by Jos Buttler and he attacked Deepak Chahar well in the very first over. A boundary through square leg and he followed it up with a six straight down the ground. RR 11/0





20:00 hrs IST It’s game time The players are out in the middle and we are moments away from the start of the game. Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler will be opening the innings for Rajasthan Royals while Deepak Chahar will begin proceedings for CSK.





19:54 hrs IST Team changes CSK have made two changes from their last match playing eleven with Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur coming in for Harbhajan Singh and Scott Kuggeleijn. Rajasthan Royals made three changes, Sanju Sampson, debutant Riyan Parag and Jaydev Unadkat replace Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham and Sudhesan Midhun.





19:40 hrs IST Rajasthan Royals XI RR XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni





19:39 hrs IST Pre-match Numbers 1: MS Dhoni is 1 win away from reaching 100 wins as a captain in IPL. 1: Suresh Raina needs 1 more catch to complete 100 catches in IPL. 3: Ajinkya Rahane is 3 sixes away from hitting 50 sixes for RR in IPL. He can become the 4th batsman for Rajasthan with 50 or more sixes in IPL after Watson (109), Yusuf (61) and Samson (54). 18 half centuries have been scored by Ajinkya Rahane the most by an RR batsman 605: Runs scored by Suresh Raina against RR in IPL, most by any player against the Royals. 2/4: 2 out of the 4 centuries that have been scored against Rajasthan have been by CSK players. 127 by Murali Vijay in 2010 at Chennai 106 by Shane Watson in 2018 at Pune. 9: Shane Watson is 9 sixes away from hitting 50 sixes for CSK in IPL. 2: Ravindra Jadeja is 2 wickets away from completing 100 IPL wickets. He will become the 13th bowler to do so. The 10th Indian to achieve this feat. 1: Dwayne Bravo needs 1 more six to complete 300 sixes in T20s. 7: Shane Watson is 7 sixes away from reaching 50 sixes this year. He will join Andre Russell (56 sixes), to be the 2nd player to reach 50 sixes this year. 790: Shane Watson’s runs this year. Second most behind Rilee Rossouw, who has scored 853 runs.





19:36 hrs IST Chennai Super Kings XI CSK XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur





19:33 hrs IST CSK win toss MS Dhoni has won the toss and he has decided to field first. Chennai Super Kings has been quite impressive while chasing and that can work in their favour!





19:27 hrs IST Pitch Report Michael Slater believes that the pitch in Jaipur looks about the same as it has all season, where the average par score has been 157 for teams batting first. Good news for Chennai Super Kings or Rajasthan Royals?





19:20 hrs IST Rahane not worried “I think there’s no need for us to panic yet. Out of the five matches that we played, we lost badly in just one game. We played well in our last four matches, out of which we could have won three. It’s not too late for us,” Rahane said after their loss against KKR.





19:11 hrs IST Head-to-Head Under the astute captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK boasts of a perfectly balanced squad to excel on any surface and all conditions.The Royals, on the other hand, are still struggling to find their bearings. After losing their last match, they find themselves in a precarious position, and have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their play-off chances alive.





19:02 hrs IST CSK’s underrated star All eyes will once again be on CSK medium pacer Deepak Chahar who has sensational in the last match. Against Kolkata, He returned with 4-0-20-3 that fetched him the Player of the Match award. Chahar not only dismissed Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa but also bowled 20 dot balls — a record in the Indian Premier League. Five of those dot balls came in the 19th over as he kept the dangerous Andre Russell quiet.





18:55 hrs IST Player battle - Raina vs Kulkarni Middle-order batsman Suresh Raina hasn’t hit top gears yet and things aren’t going to get any easier against Rajasthan. Although he has been among the runs against RR bowlers Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat in the past, he has struggled a bit against Dhawal Kulkarni. Raina’s strike-rate off Stokes reads 175 but against Kulkarni, it drops down to 126.6 and he has also been dismissed by the RR pacer once previously.





18:49 hrs IST Player battle - Rayudu vs Archer Ambati Rayudu has been opening the innings for CSK and against RR, he will have to deal with all-rounder Jofra Archer. Rayudu’s poor form up the order will be exploited by Archer who holds an exceptional record against the right-hander. Archer has dismissed Rayudu twice before and he has given no runs against him off 7 deliveries.





18:42 hrs IST Player battle - Smith vs Jadeja Middle-order batsman Steve Smith hasn’t come to the party yet in the IPL and things are about to get even more tough for the Australian as he will have to come up against all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Smith holds a poor record against Jadeja and expect Dhoni to make full use of it. Jadeja has bowled 48 deliveries to Smith and the right-hander has scored just 46 runs. Jadeja has also gotten rid of the former Australia captain four times in the cash-rich league.





18:35 hrs IST Player battle - Buttler vs Tahir Harbhajan Singh may have been sharing the new ball with Deepak Chahar but against Rajasthan, skipper MS Dhoni could very well get Imran Tahir to bowl at opener Jos Buttler. The South African spinner has been in good form recently and also enjoys a good record against the Englishman. Tahir has given just 19 runs off 11 deliveries to Buttler and he has also dismissed him once before in the IPL.





18:28 hrs IST Player battle - Rahane vs Chahar Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar has been in sensational form recently and in his last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he scalped three crucial wickets to fire them to a seven-wicket win. He will now come up against RR opener Ajinkya Rahane and the CSK bowler enjoys a good record against him. Chahar has dismissed Rahane twice before in the league and the right-hander will have to be on his guard against the CSK bowler.





18:20 hrs IST CSK on a roll The defending champions will be brimming with confidence having defeated the Royals earlier in the season, when Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 75 to clinch an eight-run victory. Their batting looks solid with Shane Watson and Fau Du Plessis at the top while the middle-order consists of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jhadav and Dhoni.





18:10 hrs IST No reason to panic: Rahane “I think there’s no need for us to panic yet. Out of the five matches that we played, we lost badly in just one game. We played well in our last four matches, out of which we could have won three. It’s not too late for us,” RR skipper Rahane had said after the loss against KKR.





18:00 hrs IST Rajasthan’s out-of-form pacers Rajasthan’s bowling too appears to be lacking in ideas and the likes of Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jaidev Unadkat, and Dhawal Kulkarni will have to pull up their socks against an in-form CSK. Their spinners have done but CSK have already shown that their batsmen have been the best players of spin this season so far.





17:50 hrs IST RR’s batting mixed bag Sanju Samson, who had cracked the first ton of this IPL, is still recovering from an injury and after a bright start to the season, Jos Butler too has failed in the last couple of innings. The biggest positive for Rajasthan will be the return to form of former Australian captain Steve Smith. Smith scored 38 against RCB before anchoring his team to 139 with an unbeaten 73 against KKR. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi and Ben Stokes too have been below par with the bat.





