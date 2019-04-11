RR vs CSK: Chahar convinces Dhoni to take DRS in nick of time, results in Rahane’s wicket – Watch

Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar was successful in changing MS Dhoni’s mind with respect to a Decision Review System (DRS) call and it resulted in a crucial wicket during Chennai Super Kings’ Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Chahar provided Chennai with their first breakthrough of the night when he trapped Ajinkya Rahane in front of the wicket in the third over of the Rajasthan innings. The umpire said not out but Chahar was convinced that the ball was going on to hit the stumps.

As the 15 second clock to use DRS started running, Chahar ran up to Dhoni, who needed a bit of convincing from the medium pacer. When Dhoni finally asked the umpire to go for the DRS, the timer read had almost gone to 0.

Replays showed that the ball had pitched in line and it was going on to hit the stumps. Rahane, who got his team off to a good start, had to head back for 14 off 11 deliveries. The official handle of IPL uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Dhoni’s successful nick of time DRS call’.

Rahane’s wicket at this juncture was crucial for CSK as after the skipper’s dismissal, wickets started to fall at regular intervals. Save Jos Buttler (23 off 10 balls) at the top of the order, none of other Royals batsmen looked the part.

Left-arm spin duo Ravindra Jadeja (2/20 in 4 overs) and Mitchell Santner (1/25 in 4 overs) checked the run-flow and restricted the home side to just 151/7 in 20 overs.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 22:22 IST