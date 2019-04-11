RR vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja continues to haunt Steve Smith, scales Mount 100 in IPL

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued his good form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he completed 100 wickets during his team’s clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Also Read: RR vs CSK Live score, IPL 2019 Match 25 in Jaipur

Jadeja scalped two wickets in his first three overs of the innings and gave away just 16 runs. In the process, he became only the 13th bowler in the history of the tournament to scalp 100 wickets. He also became the 10th Indian to achieve this feat.

Jadeja accounted for the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Steven Smith in a span of two overs in his first spell. This was the fifth time that Jadeja had removed the former Australia skipper in IPL, which is a tournament record.

Mitchell Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Dwayne Bravo and Vinay Kumar are tied at the second spot as these four players have dismissed Smith twice in the IPL.

Jadeja ended the innings with outstanding figures of 2/20 in 4 overs and his bowling spell in the middle-overs set the tone for the visitors in the match.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 21:30 IST