RR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: Delhi hope for Starc, Ngidi return to revitalise floundering season; RR high on confidence

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RR vs DC LIVE Score: Lungi Ngidi is back in training after his scary injury last week.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals are suffering from a sinking feeling. Recognised as one of the teams with the most talent heading into the IPL, a strong start seemed to be proving their stature – but everything changed when Lungi Ngidi, in the form of his life, suffered a scary concussion last weekend, meaning they failed to defend 265 to end up on the wrong side of a record. It was another shocking showing a couple of days later as a shell-shocked DC batting unit fell to 8/6 against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, getting crushed by RCB. Having lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match prior, having conceded 240+ in that game, DC enter a fifth consecutive match against a team in the playoff spots – it hasn't been an easy schedule, but fail to beat these teams, and it isn't a tough argument to say that you don't belong at that level. It remains a very long way back for DC, who know they essentially have to stay unbeaten through to the end of the season, but they have a boost with Mitchell Starc returning and Ngidi cleared from his injury. A capable bowling unit has its X-factors back. And not a moment too soon either – they will need Starc’s experience and Ngidi’s trickery against the flamboyant Rajasthan Royals, on home turf, led by the talk of the town Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi has been in incredible form and hardly seems to have any weakness, but Starc has a habit of uprooting teams’ best batters when his team needs him the most. This being his return game, he will be there for the taking – and no forgetting about Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is quietly piecing together another terrific season. RR do have some questions to answer with Dhruv Jurel suddenly struggling at number three, with calls for Shimron Hetmyer to bat in that position even if it makes an all-lefty top three. The real threat for DC will be Jofra Archer, who is a scary bowler to face after DC’s underbelly was exposed by the new ball last time out. Archer has been the best new ball bowler in the tournament, and will be a handful to deal with for someone like young Sahil Parakh or Abishek Porel; how KL Rahul fares against him might matter the most. DC cannot afford to lose, and RR want to stake their claim for the top two. The hosts start as favourites, but DC will refuse to be written out. ...Read More

Having lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match prior, having conceded 240+ in that game, DC enter a fifth consecutive match against a team in the playoff spots – it hasn't been an easy schedule, but fail to beat these teams, and it isn't a tough argument to say that you don't belong at that level. It remains a very long way back for DC, who know they essentially have to stay unbeaten through to the end of the season, but they have a boost with Mitchell Starc returning and Ngidi cleared from his injury. A capable bowling unit has its X-factors back. And not a moment too soon either – they will need Starc’s experience and Ngidi’s trickery against the flamboyant Rajasthan Royals, on home turf, led by the talk of the town Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi has been in incredible form and hardly seems to have any weakness, but Starc has a habit of uprooting teams’ best batters when his team needs him the most. This being his return game, he will be there for the taking – and no forgetting about Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is quietly piecing together another terrific season. RR do have some questions to answer with Dhruv Jurel suddenly struggling at number three, with calls for Shimron Hetmyer to bat in that position even if it makes an all-lefty top three. The real threat for DC will be Jofra Archer, who is a scary bowler to face after DC’s underbelly was exposed by the new ball last time out. Archer has been the best new ball bowler in the tournament, and will be a handful to deal with for someone like young Sahil Parakh or Abishek Porel; how KL Rahul fares against him might matter the most. DC cannot afford to lose, and RR want to stake their claim for the top two. The hosts start as favourites, but DC will refuse to be written out.