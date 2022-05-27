IPL 2022 Live Score, RR vs RCB Qualifier 2: Spotlight on Buttler, Kohli as high-flying Bangalore face Rajasthan hurdle
- Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Live Score: Bangalore take on inaugural champions Rajasthan in high-stakes game. Follow Live Score & Updates of the RR vs RCB Indian Premier League, Qualifier 2, IPL Match Today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score Qualifier 2: Royal Challengers Banglore take on inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winning team will face debutants Gujarat Titans in Sunday's final. In Qualifier 1, Rajasthan suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans who marched into the final in their debut season. Bangalore recorded a 14-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to inch closer to maiden IPL crown. Rajat Patidar's incredible maiden IPL century and Josh Hazlewood's crucial three-wicket haul sealed the win for Bangalore, who are looking to end the trophy drought. The IPL caravan has moved to Ahmedabad after a couple of high-scoring games in Kolkata. Bangalore have Patidar, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, while Rajasthan flaunt a well-oiled bowling attack comprising the likes of Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna. The focus will also be on Sanju Samson, who will be eager to convert his 30s and 40s into a substantial knock and lead from the front.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 27 May 2022 04:54 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Head-to-head record
Rajasthan and Bangalore have faced each other on 26 occasions. Bangalore have a slight edge with 13 wins, while Rajasthan have triumphed 11 times. In the last five seasons, Bangalore have won five out of nine games against Rajasthan.
Fri, 27 May 2022 04:50 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates
Jos Buttler is the highest run-getter of this season with 718 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 148.35.
Royals skipper Sanju Samson has also shown how to lead the team from the front. He scored 421 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 150.36. Former Bangalore youngster Devdutt Padikkal has also shone with the bat to gather 365 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 128.52.
Fri, 27 May 2022 04:44 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Wanindu Hasaranga among top wicket-takers
Rashid Khan kept a lid on the opposition scoring with his leg-spin as he choked the opposition of runs during his four overs. Bangalore will heavily rely on Wanindu Hasaranga to apply the brakes tonight. The Sri Lankan is just one wicket away from equalling Yuzvendra Chahal in the top-wicket takers' list of IPL 2022.
Fri, 27 May 2022 04:41 PM
IPL 2022 Playoffs Live: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson in search of another big innings
Rajasthan started cautiously against Gujarat before Sanju Samson made 47 off 26 balls, adding 68 with Jos Buttler. The Englishman, who is leading the tournament batting chart with 718 runs including three centuries, looked scratchy in the beginning but ended up hitting 12 fours and two sixes in his 89.
Rajasthan fans will hope for the pair to do an encore!
Fri, 27 May 2022 04:38 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates
In the previous game, Rajasthan had no answer to the show put up by David Miller. Known as 'Killer' Miller for his big-hitting prowess, the left-hand batter whacked three fours and five sixes in his 38-ball knock.
"We are still alive. We still got a chance, disappointed today but dust ourselves off and go again," Jos Buttler said of his team, who won the inaugural IPL edition back in 2008. "We have full faith in the guys, we have a really good team."
Fri, 27 May 2022 04:35 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals full squad
Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.
Fri, 27 May 2022 04:30 PM
RR vs RCB IPL Match Today: Rajasthan Royals smarting from defeat
Rajasthan were outwitted in the Qualifier one after their bowlers endured a forgettable outing at the Eden Gardens. Prasidh Krishna paid the price for bowling length balls to David Miller in the final over. The South African hammered three consecutive sixes to seal the finals berth for the IPL newbies.
Fri, 27 May 2022 04:26 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: Samson, Buttler key for Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan lost their Qualifier 1 match against the debutants Gujarat Titans. But Samson's men have been presented with another chance, thanks to their top-2 finish in league standings. The spotlight will on captain Samson and Jos Buttler, who has had a subdued season after the initial spark in the first half.
Fri, 27 May 2022 04:24 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: High-stakes game in Ahmedabad
While Bangalore are yet to win their first IPL trophy, Rajasthan haven't replicated their success ever since lifting the trophy in the inaugural season in 2008. The stadium will be packed to its capacity for witnessing two strong sides fight for the final berth.
Fri, 27 May 2022 04:22 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates
Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, claimed the fourth spot, thanks to Mumbai's five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. The 2016 IPL runners up then beat Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to inch closer to maiden IPL crown!
The action now shifts to Ahmedabad! Along with the Qualifier 2, the Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad will be the host to the IPL final and there couldn’t be a better alternative anyway. The largest cricket stadium in the world hosting the final for the most anticipated T20 league
Fri, 27 May 2022 04:17 PM
RR vs RCB Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
IPL without a doubt is a festival for ardent cricket fans around the world. The tournament this year had two new franchises from Gujarat and Lucknow. The tournament also had a new kind of league stage as the teams were divided into two groups of five teams based on their performance in the previous seasons.
Both new teams grabbed the playoffs berth along with Rajasthan, while Bangalore occupied the fourth spot in the points table. 70 league games and two high-scoring games (Qualifier one and Eliminator) later ... and we have two strong teams fighting for a spot in the final! Gujarat Titans have already booked their place in the summit clash in Ahmedabad. Expecting a cracker of a game! Stay tuned for live updates!!!