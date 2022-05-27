IPL 2022 Live Score, RR vs RCB Qualifier 2: Spotlight on Buttler, Kohli as high-flying Bangalore face Rajasthan hurdle

IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score Qualifier 2: Royal Challengers Banglore take on inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winning team will face debutants Gujarat Titans in Sunday's final. In Qualifier 1, Rajasthan suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans who marched into the final in their debut season. Bangalore recorded a 14-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to inch closer to maiden IPL crown. Rajat Patidar's incredible maiden IPL century and Josh Hazlewood's crucial three-wicket haul sealed the win for Bangalore, who are looking to end the trophy drought. The IPL caravan has moved to Ahmedabad after a couple of high-scoring games in Kolkata. Bangalore have Patidar, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, while Rajasthan flaunt a well-oiled bowling attack comprising the likes of Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna. The focus will also be on Sanju Samson, who will be eager to convert his 30s and 40s into a substantial knock and lead from the front.