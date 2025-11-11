RR's post-Sanju Samson era set to start with new leader; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel or...: Who would be the best fit?

Rajasthan Royals find themselves on the brink of a reset in the leadership role. With Sanju Samson almost certain to move to Chennai Super Kings, the franchise has to decide what they want their next era to feel like - a calm transition, a bold reset, or a calculated gamble. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the Rajasthan Royals(AP)

The Royals might be looking to select a captain from their already established members in the squad. This leaves three most probable candidates for the role.

Dhruv Jurel

If the Royals want a captain for the next three to five years, Dhruv Jurel is the most logical starting point. As a wicketkeeper, he is involved in every delivery, reading angles, lengths, and batter’s movement the way Samson did. Add to that his growing reputation as a calm finisher under pressure, and you get a profile that fits the modern T20 leadership template: composed, game-aware, and technically sound.

Making Jurel captain would also send a clear message - that RR are willing to build a new Indian core around a young leader. With experienced names like Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana around him, he would be short of tactical voices. What he would need is backing through early bumps, because captaining a side fresh off a poor season is very different from a winning machine. If the Royals are willing to think beyond the immediate noise and focus on continuity, Jurel looks like the cleanest fit.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The other obvious route is emotional and commercial - hand the reins to Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is already Rajasthan’s most explosive batting asset, their biggest Indian star, and a walking advertisement for the franchise’s scouting philosophy. Putting the armband on him instantly creates a new identity: this becomes Jaiswal’s team in every sense.

There are obvious cricketing advantages too. As an opener, he sets the tone of the innings and is a captain who naturally thinks aggressively and can shape the side’s intent from ball one. The risk, of course, is cognitive load. A young top-order batter already negotiating new-ball challenge matchups and expectations for India might find captaincy draining across a long season.

If RR are convinced that Jaiswal not only can handle it, but wants it, he becomes a high-upside choice - a statement captain for a statement rebuild.

Riyan Parag

Then there is a wildcard that is not really a wildcard - Riyan Parag. He has already led the Royals in Sanju’s absence, understands the dressing-room dynamics, and brings all-round value with bat, ball, and fielding. His personality is naturally vocal, confident, and expressive - traits that can work well in T20s if channelled right.

Parag is a full-time captain would be a bolder, more divisive call than Jurel or Jaiswal. But as a bridge captain for a season or two, while Jurel and Jaiswal grow into heavier responsibilities, he is a genuine option. Either way, he should be locked into the leadership group.

In simple terms, Jurel is the safest long-term bet, Jaiswal is the superstar swing, and Parag is the aggressive gamble. Whoever RR choose will define what the post-Samson Royals are trying to become.