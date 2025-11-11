Ravindra Jadeja to bid adieu, CSK set to welcome Sanju Samson; Trade deal 48 hours away from completion: Report

Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals are pushing ahead with a sensational player swap involving Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, and Sanju Samson, but the deal is still stuck in the regulatory lane. The framework is in place, yet the trade cannot be rubber-stamped until the BCCI completes the formal process. Ravindra Jadeja for CSK and Sanju Samson for RR.(ANI and IPL)

As reported by Cricbuzz, the proposed trade has entered the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage under IPL Player Regulations, which means the clock on the mandatory 48-hour processing window has started ticking even though an official announcement is still pending.

Latest update on the trade

Per the Cricbuzz report, both CSK and RR have obtained consent from all three players, with a franchise official confirming that “all three have signed on the dotted line” and that the move will “take some time to culminate”. The EOI has been lodged, but as of Monday evening, neither the franchise had informed the IPL or BCCI hierarchy, and a top board official said the matter had not yet been brought to their notice.

Under IPL trade rules, a franchise keen to initiate a trade must submit an EOI to the BCCI. The board then corresponds with the relevant team, which has 48 hours to respond. If the current franchise agrees to talk, the player’s consent letter is taken, after which the negotiations - including any increase or decrease in contract value - are allowed within the regulatory framework. Only once this chain is complete and approved can a trade be formalised.

There is an additional layer in this case because Sam Curran is an overseas player. A No Objection Certificate from the England and Wales Cricket Board may be needed before the move can be cleared, in line with IPL rules governing foreign cricketers shifting franchises.

The financial stakes underline how big this swap is. Jadeja and Samson are both INR 18 cr retentions for CK and RR, respectively, while Curran was an INR 2.4 cr buy at the last mega auction. Notably, the Royals had initially asked for Dewald Brevis and then Matheesha Pathirana from CSK, but once those names were rejected, Curran emerged as the immediate name in the package alongside Jadeja.

Unsurprisingly, the prospect of Jadeja leaving Chennai has polarised the IPL ecosystem. CSK legend Suresh Raina has publicly urged the franchise to rethink, declaring that Jadeja “should be retained again”, calling him “a gun player for CSK” who “has to be there” for the franchise going forward. For now, everything hinges on how quickly the paperwork clears the BCCI’s desk.