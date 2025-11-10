Suresh Raina sends loud messages to CSK to retain Ravindra Jadeja as trade rumours intensify: ‘He is a gun player…’

Former India star Suresh Raina has sent out a firm message to his former team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), asking them not to part ways with Ravindra Jadeja despite growing chatter about a potential blockbuster trade with Rajasthan Royals (RR). Suresh Raina suggested that CSK should retain Ravindra Jadeja.(PTI)

According to multiple reports, both teams have been in talks about a possible player swap, with Sanju Samson potentially moving to Chennai and Jadeja heading back to his former franchise, Rajasthan. The move, if it materialises, could be one of the biggest storylines heading into the IPL 2026 mega auction. Meanwhile, rumours indicate that RR might seek an additional player alongside Jadeja to balance the trade, given Samson’s rising stature and market value.

CSK endured a tough campaign last season, finishing at the bottom of the table. As they look to rebuild their squad, the franchise is likely to retain its core group, with MS Dhoni expected to make a return for one more season.

Raina, a CSK legend, suggested that the players who should definitely be retained are Noor Ahmad, MS Dhoni and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“Noor Ahmad should be retained. He’s a mystery spinner, so he must be kept. MS Dhoni should definitely be retained; he is playing this year, so he should remain with the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad should continue as captain," Raina said on Star Sports.

He backed Jadeja to continue with the franchise, highlighting his consistent impact and invaluable contribution over the years.

"Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again. He is a gun player for CSK. He has done really, really well for the team over the years, so ‘Sir Ravindra Jadeja’ has to be there,” Raina said.

“Devon Conway should be released”

Raina further advised the franchise to part ways with overseas opener Devon Conway, as well as Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda. He further noted that CSK should aim to secure a reliable Indian opener in the upcoming mini-auction.

“Devon Conway should be released. CSK need a local opener, which they will look for in the mini-auction. Vijay Shankar has already received plenty of chances. So I think CSK should release him as well. Deepak Hooda should be released too,” Raina added.