Shubman Gill scrutinised for handling of spinners as India Test great questions his tactical judgement: ‘He was not…’

Veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted a major flaw in Shubman Gill’s Test captaincy, noting that his management of spinners has been below par — an aspect he must improve by learning how to rotate them more effectively. Shubman first took charge as captain during the England tour, where conditions largely favoured the pacers. However, his real challenge came during his second assignment at home against the West Indies, where handling spinners effectively became the true test of his leadership. Shubman Gill criticised for his handling of spinners in the past.(AFP)

However, Ashwin — one of the modern greats of the game — while previewing the first Test between India and South Africa, reflected on Gill’s captaincy and criticised his approach of not allowing spinners longer spells to hunt for wickets in the last series.

"It is okay for Axar to be there. If there is a rank turner and you want to play a seamer light, he can come in. Remember that his batting in Tests is very underrated. But having that one extra spinner (in 11) will make you rotate the bowlers left and right. In the last series as well, Shubman's rotation of bowlers was not ideal. He was not giving spinners long spells. You think bowlers will take wickets by rotating in short spells but Test matches don't work like that. I believe five bowlers will give you ample balance," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

“Axar's chance will come only when Jadeja is not there”

Ahead of the first Test against South Africa, Ashwin discussed India’s spin-bowling options, explaining how team balance and conditions will influence the selection of spinners like Jadeja, Kuldeep, Washington, and Axar.

"It will all depend on the conditions. The ball may not turn a lot. So you have to decide how many spinners you want. The conundrum is Jadeja is locked and Kuldeep has to play. Washington will play too. Axar's chance will come only when Jadeja is not there, that is very clear. If you play too many spinners then rotation will be an issue," he added.

The two-match Test series kicks off on November 14 in Kolkata, followed by the second Test in Guwahati starting November 22. South Africa welcome back captain Temba Bavuma, who returns from a calf injury sustained during the Pakistan tour. In the World Test Championship standings, India currently sit third, just above defending champions South Africa in fourth place.