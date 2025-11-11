KKR could get a ‘great trade’ for Andre Russell: Former Aussie skipper stirs the pot ahead of IPL retention deadline

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has floated a bold idea regarding the retention plans of the Kolkata Knight Riders. The T20 World Cup-winning skipper has suggested that on paper, they could cash in on Andre Russell in the trade window, even though he fully expects the franchise to hold on to their superstar all-rounder. Andre Russell batting against the Punjab Kings(PTI)

Russell, 37, is heading into a crucial phase of his KKR stint after a poor IPL 2025 season, and Finch’s remark has instantly sparked a debate ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline.

‘They will never release Dre Russ’

Speaking on Star Sports, Aaron Finch admitted that Russell’s profile and reputation still make him one of the most valuable players on the market. He believes that KKR could realistically demand a blockbuster deal if they ever chose to move him on.

Calling it a contentious subject, Finch said, “Contentious one. Fold. But I think you could get a great trade. But we know that they are not going to do it. They will never release Dre Russ.’

His statement perfectly captures the dilemma that KKR might face with their aging all-rounder and proven match-winner. Notably, Andre Russell has been integral to KKR’s system since the time he joined the franchise in 2014. He has played a crucial role in all of their championship seasons. The Jamaican all-rounder has also won the MVP award twice in 2015 and 2019. This history is exactly the reason that KKR will resist the temptation of letting Russell go.

However, the 37-year-old all-rounder did not have the best of times last season. In 13 games, Russell scored only 167 runs at an average of 18.55. With the ball, he managed to pick up only eight wickets in the whole season. While the current form indicates that it is time for KKR to move on, the long-term impact of the player is hard to replace.

Finch weighs in on the options for KKR

During the same interaction, Finch weighed in on other KKR names. The former Aussie opener suggested that Venkatesh Iyer and Quinton de Kock could be released by the three-time champions, while Spencer Johnson should be retained after his promising first season with the franchise.

Notably, the Knight Riders had a torrid time in IPL 2025. They finished the season in the eighth spot with only five wins in 14 games. This was after they had lifted the trophy under Shreyas Iyer in 2024. The franchise now walks into a new IPL cycle needing both refresh and continuity.

In the current backdrop, Finch’s assertion doubles up both as a warning and a reassurance for KKR fans: Russell might no longer be at his explosive best every season, but as long as he is a part of the franchise, KKR’s identity will continue to be built around their long-time match-winner.