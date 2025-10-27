KKR's probable retention list before IPL 2026 mini auction - Search for Salt, Starc role; big Venkatesh Iyer conundrum

KKR’s 2025 campaign left two truths on the table: spin strangle in the middle overs remains their trump card, and death over pace bowling needs to get sharper. Besides a few holes in their batting were also exposed. For 2026, the job for them would be to retain a core that elevates their performance while buying players that plug the gaps spotted in the last season. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings(Hindustan Times)

The batting spine

Rinku Singh remains one of the players in the core with his finishing prowess. Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy was criticised a lot during the season; however, with the bat, he was one of the brighter spots in an otherwise disappointing season.

The youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi promised a lot in IPL 2025. He stays, and KKR will be looking to develop them into an impactful part of their batting line-up. There could be a discussion around Ramandeep Singh, as many felt that the Indian all-rounder was mostly underused last season. However, given his ability to score quick runs in the death overs and sometimes contribute with the ball, Ramandeep Singh will likely be retained by the Knight Riders.

The bowling identity

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy remain integral to KKR’s bowling plans. Control plus wickets in the middle overs, make them a very dangerous, efficient pair in the crucial phase. Besides, Narine remains a crucial part of KKR’s batting, providing great value as an opener who makes the most of the field restrictions.

Around Narine and Chakaravrthy, Anukul Roy and Mayank Markande can provide the domestic spin depth. On the pace front, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora form an Indian core that could help them across phases. Umran Malik was not a part of the team in the last season due to an injury. Given the extra pace he has, Malik brings an X-factor to the table that KKR might look to carry on with.

A bit of doubt remains around the retention of the South African speedster, Anrich Nortje. When in rhythm, he could be a destructive bowler in the T20 format. However, his injury proneness might, and his recent lack of form might lead the franchise to release him. In Nortje and Spencer Johnson, the KKR have two overseas pace options, out of which they will be looking to retain only one.

Andre Russell, vital to both KKR’s batting and bowling plans, will be a key retention for the next season. The West Indian all-rounder has the typical ability to change the momentum of any match from any stage in his team’s favour.

KKR probable list of retained players for IPL 2026

Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik.

Retained Players: 13

Spots to fill: Minimum - 7, Maximum - 12

Overseas slots left: 3

Purse left: ₹ 52.45 cr (If purse size remains ₹ 120 cr); ₹ 57.45 cr (if ₹ 5 cr is added to the purse size)

With around ₹ 52-57 cr and at least seven open slots, KKR can splurge on one marquee opening batter and a verified death-over specialist, then use the remaining cheque to assemble role-pure depth. The probable retained core already covers run-scoring in the middle and death, quality spin bank, and pacers to play a supporting role during the tournament. The scouting team of the three-time IPL champions can now look to buy for scarcity rather than duplication.