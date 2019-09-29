S Sreesanth reveals his hatred for Chennai Super Kings

cricket

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:38 IST

S Sreesanth, whose life ban from cricket over match-fixing charges was recently scapped by the Supreme Court of India, spoke on his hatred towards Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings. The right-arm bowler had a controversial career in Indian Premier League, which was marred by slapgate controversy involving Harbhajan Singh, a rumoured rift with Rajasthan Royals’ coach Paddy Upton and match-fixing charges which led to him getting a life ban from cricket.

Upton, in his recently published autobiography, wrote that the bowler abused him when he was not allowed to play in an IPL fixture against Chennai Super Kings. Sreesanth, in an interview to Indian Express, spoke about the rumoured rift with Upton, and said that he wanted to play the match because of his dislike towards CSK franchise.

Also read: ‘I swear on my kids’ - S Sreesanth denies fixing charges

“Mr Upton, touch your heart and touch your kid’s heads, did I ever abuse you either during India team or in IPL? I want to ask the legend Rahul Dravid, someone whom I respect and love, when did I ever fight with him? When did I abuse with him the way Upton said in his book?” he said.

“I requested Upton many times to let me play that game — only because of my history with CSK and because I wanted to defeat them. He made it out differently that I wanted to play as if for fixing. Everybody knows how much I hate CSK, I don’t have to say. People might say because of MS Dhoni or N Srinivasan sir or whatever but that’s not the truth; I just hate the yellow colour. I hated Australia for the same reason. Most importantly, I have done extremely well against CSK that’s why I wanted to play,” Sreesanth added.

Also read: After defiant knock, Rahul reflects on road ahead, identifies missing cogs

“That allegation that I abused the two was the most disappointing. That was bigger than torture by police. That thing still hurts. Other players would talk about Upton, “Yeh kaun hai bey, Kirsten sab kuch karte hain (who is this guy, Kirsten does everything).’ Have I ever behaved like that with him? I really hope your book sells more because you seem so desperate,” the cricketer-turned-actor further said.

The SC scrapped the life ban imposed on S. Sreesanth’s for match-fixing, but did not quite acquit the cricketer. As per the court, the long-running case had not been handled properly and hence, they gave the BCCI three more months to reconsider the quantum of his punishment.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 17:36 IST