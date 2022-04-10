Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE score updates: Bangladesh stare at uphill task
cricket

SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE score updates: Bangladesh stare at uphill task

SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE score updates: Earlier after opting to bat first, South Africa piled 453 on the board. 
SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE score updates: Yasir Ali ducks under a ball delivered by Duanne Olivier(Twitter)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 12:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE score updates: Bangladesh stare at yet another uphill task on the third day of the second and final Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. The tourists are batting at 139/5 and are still trailing by 314 runs. Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim will resume the action and their first aim will be to avoid the follow-on. South Africa, will aim to wrap the innings and gain a healthy lead. Earlier after opting to bat first, South Africa piled 453 on the board with captain Dean Elgar hitting 70. Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma also scored half-centuries each, while Keshav Maharaj scored 84 off 95 balls.

Follow the LIVE score of SA vs BAN:

Here are the playing XI for the two teams...

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh cricket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP