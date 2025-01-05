Sachin Tendulkar applauds Jasprit Bumrah in special ‘best in the world’ tribute

Australia sealed a dominant performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win while chasing in tricky conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Although India had a good start to the series in Perth, Australia have looked by far to be the better team in the four subsequent matches, good value for their 3-1 series scoreline. India's captain Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket.(BCCI- X)

The team was congratulated by Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was impressed by Australia’s mentality to bounce back in this contest. Using social media platform X, Tendulkar had words of appreciation for Pat Cummins’ team, appreciating their quality of play to help bring back the trophy after over a decade.

“Commendable performance by Australia to come back from 0-1 down and win the series 3-1. Congratulations to them for winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy,” wrote Tendulkar on social media.

Tendulkar also saved a word of appreciation for Jasprit Bumrah, who took a record-breaking 32 wickets in the five-match series and was awarded player of the series for his phenomenal efforts. Bumrah looked near unplayable at times through the series, singlehandedly keeping India competitive in crucial junctures, although Australia managed to do just enough to ensure Bumrah’s efforts were in vain.

“Special mention to @Jaspritbumrah93,” wrote Tendulkar. “‘Jas’ is just the best in the world!”

Jasprit Bumrah and history

During the course of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah crossed the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket, and now stands alone as the bowler with the best average amongst those with at least 200 scalps. He also established himself as the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2024, rounding out a phenomenal year on an individual level.

Bumrah led the wickets tally ahead of Pat Cummins, while also captaining India's sole victory in Perth. There was some concern regarding his fitness towards the end of the series, however, as the workload seemed to catch up, causing back spasms and preventing him from bowling at full pace in the first innings and from bowling at all in the second.

With the BGT now in the rear view mirror, India will hope Bumrah can make most of the break to return at full health for the ICC Champions Trophy, where the team will be hungry to put behind recent red ball disappointments with a second consecutive men's tournament with ICC silverware.