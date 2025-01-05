Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sachin Tendulkar applauds Jasprit Bumrah in special ‘best in the world’ tribute

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 05, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar had a word of appreciation for Jasprit Bumrah, who took a record-breaking 32 wickets in the five-match series.

Australia sealed a dominant performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win while chasing in tricky conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Although India had a good start to the series in Perth, Australia have looked by far to be the better team in the four subsequent matches, good value for their 3-1 series scoreline.

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket.(BCCI- X)
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket.(BCCI- X)

The team was congratulated by Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was impressed by Australia’s mentality to bounce back in this contest. Using social media platform X, Tendulkar had words of appreciation for Pat Cummins’ team, appreciating their quality of play to help bring back the trophy after over a decade.

Also Read: Manjrekar sends clear message to Agarkar regarding Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: ‘How long to play, is upto selectors’

“Commendable performance by Australia to come back from 0-1 down and win the series 3-1. Congratulations to them for winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy,” wrote Tendulkar on social media.

Tendulkar also saved a word of appreciation for Jasprit Bumrah, who took a record-breaking 32 wickets in the five-match series and was awarded player of the series for his phenomenal efforts. Bumrah looked near unplayable at times through the series, singlehandedly keeping India competitive in crucial junctures, although Australia managed to do just enough to ensure Bumrah’s efforts were in vain.

“Special mention to @Jaspritbumrah93,” wrote Tendulkar. “‘Jas’ is just the best in the world!”

Jasprit Bumrah and history

During the course of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah crossed the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket, and now stands alone as the bowler with the best average amongst those with at least 200 scalps. He also established himself as the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2024, rounding out a phenomenal year on an individual level.

Bumrah led the wickets tally ahead of Pat Cummins, while also captaining India's sole victory in Perth. There was some concern regarding his fitness towards the end of the series, however, as the workload seemed to catch up, causing back spasms and preventing him from bowling at full pace in the first innings and from bowling at all in the second.

With the BGT now in the rear view mirror, India will hope Bumrah can make most of the break to return at full health for the ICC Champions Trophy, where the team will be hungry to put behind recent red ball disappointments with a second consecutive men's tournament with ICC silverware.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On