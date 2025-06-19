Sachin Tendulkar blamed for 'not objecting' to Pataudi Trophy row: 'He's the greatest; should himself have told them...'

Former India all-rounder Karsan Ghavri has expressed strong disapproval over the renaming of the Pataudi Trophy to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, ahead of the five-Test series between India and England that begins on Friday at Headingley. Ghavri, who represented India in the 1970s and early 1980s, termed the move disrespectful to the Pataudi legacy and questioned the decision-making process behind the change. Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at an event in Mumbai(PTI)

The Pataudi Trophy, instituted in 2007, was named in honour of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, both former India captains and towering figures in Indian cricket history. With the ECB and BCCI now choosing to rename the series trophy after modern-era icons Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson, Ghavri felt the change undermined the stature of the Pataudis.

“If they [ECB and BCCI] have given someone’s name for the trophy, it remains forever. They can’t change it in five or 10 years. These are not regular names; both are big players. Pataudi and his father [Iftikhar Ali Khan] were both very distinguished cricketers. By doing this [name change] you are putting them down,” Ghavri told mid-day on Wednesday.

Ghavri also pointed fingers at the BCCI for not objecting when the name change was initially proposed. “The first time this name change was suggested, the BCCI should have objected and said that this cannot happen. Had BCCI put their foot down, they [ECB] would have never changed it. The Pataudi family should have objected to it too,” he added.

While the BCCI has announced that a medal in the name of the Pataudis will be presented to the winning captain, Ghavri believes this is insufficient. “If you have respected such big players over the years, then this respect should continue. Now they’re saying that while the trophy will be called the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a medal in the name of Pataudi will be given to the winning team captain. But why change the name of the trophy?”

Ghavri criticises Tendulkar

The former Indian cricketer also felt Sachin Tendulkar could have intervened when the renaming was first proposed.

“Sachin Tendulkar himself should have told them that this should not happen,” Ghavri said. “If BCCI put their foot down, they still can ensure the Pataudi Trophy continues.”

“Sachin is the greatest batsman of all time and Anderson is a great fast bowler from England. Both are great ambassadors of their countries. If you want to honour them, give all players Anderson-Tendulkar medals,” he signed off.