Shastri doesn't sugarcoat in scathing reality check for Shubman Gill, says Gambhir has 'asked him to do a tough job'

As India prepare to begin a new Test era without stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill, who steps into the leadership role at just 25. With a Test average of 35.05 from 32 matches, Gill’s red-ball journey is still in its early days. But with five Tests against England on their turf, beginning June 20 at Headingley, the challenge ahead is as steep as it gets. Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill addresses a pre-departure presser at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters(AFP)

In the backdrop of India’s 17-year-long wait for a Test series win in England, Gill inherits not just the captaincy but the weight of a transition. While he’s shown elegance and composure with the bat, this is the first time he will be tested under prolonged scrutiny in the longest format, both tactically and temperamentally.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that while the task will be far from easy, it could prove a pivotal experience in Gill’s career.

“I think, take your time. It’s not going to be easy. He's been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England,” Shastri began as he spoke on The ICC Review.

“It’s never easy, but I think he will learn from this exposure,” he added.

Having watched Gill lead Gujarat Titans in the IPL earlier this year, Shastri was impressed by the youngster’s demeanour under pressure and ability to command a unit of varied experience. “What I saw of him in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans, he seemed very composed and calm. He's got a good temperament,” he added.

Matured as an individual

Gill’s calm disposition and calculated leadership drew praise during his IPL captaincy debut, despite Titans falling short in the Eliminator. Shastri believes that with the right support, Gill’s growth as a leader is inevitable. “He’s matured as an individual, he’s got some young players around with him, and I think it’s a learning curve as far as Shubman Gill goes.”

India’s five-match Test series against England also marks the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. And for Gill, it is not only the start of a new campaign — but possibly the defining stretch of his career as India’s next all-format leader.