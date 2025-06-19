Shubman Gill told 'there are no expectations' from Team India, draws MS Dhoni parallel before 1st Test vs England

Team India is currently undergoing a significant transition, marked by the Test retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma last month. Since being appointed head coach following India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, Gautam Gambhir has emerged as a commanding figure in the dressing room. Known for his fierce persona and no-nonsense approach, Gambhir's leadership style has been evident, from bold selections to sharp, undiplomatic responses in press conferences. Shubman Gill will lead Team India for the first time in Test cricket on June 20, when the side takes on England(@BCCI)

In the wake of Kohli and Rohit's exits, speculation swirled around whether it was the team management, possibly led by Gambhir, that communicated to the legendary duo that their inconsistent form no longer guaranteed a place in the side. While the exact trigger behind their retirement remains unclear, there is little doubt that Gambhir now wields considerable influence over the team’s direction.

With Shubman Gill stepping into the role of Test captain, many believe the team now bears Gambhir's imprint, that this is, in essence, his team. However, former Indian cricketer WV Raman offered a different perspective. Raman believes it is unfair to single out Gambhir, stressing that the captain has the ultimate responsibility.

“It's not all about the coach all the time. Yes, we all know Gambhir is a good tactician. He's also a very intense man. And he's also got the best interest of the team at heart. So, we got to try and forget the fact that everything should be related to the coach. We didn't do this with his predecessors. We are doing it with him, if you remember,” Raman told The Times of India.

“So, coach is always somebody who's got to stay in the background. We should allow the coach to do his job. And he's going to take all the decisions based on how he sees things. Because he's the one who is completely aware of what is exactly happening with each and every individual in the side. And then as far as this team is concerned, this will always be a team under the title of a captain who is successful.”

Parallel with Dhoni

Raman also believes that the current transition period in the Indian team mirrors the time when MS Dhoni took over the captaincy before the 2007 T20 World Cup. Dhoni, a first-time captain, led a young team to title victory at the time, which kickstarted a golden era in Indian cricket.

“As far as this particular team is concerned, even though there's a lot of apprehension about how the series will pan out, I for one think this team is in the same situation as Dhoni's team when they embarked on the first T20 World Cup. There are no expectations. So, that is a big advantage for this side. That's a real big advantage for this side. And they have everything to gain. The only way is up,” said Raman.

“And I think therein lies this team to spring a surprise. Because let's not forget that even though India has not won many series in England, we've always sprung a lot of surprises there. Starting from Chandra's (Bhagwath Chandrasekhar) spell and Ajit Wadekar's series win in 1971, India has sprung a surprise or two always in England.”