Geoffrey Boycott tells England to use ‘common sense’ against India, hammers ‘embarrassing’ Bazball for WTC failures

England are gearing up for a massive year of Test cricket, one which will see them host India before travelling down under for the Ashes. Despite their relative indifference to the World Test Championship under the tenure of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, there has been greater fervour from home to see the team gun for a spot in the finals, after three extremely successful cycles seeing their finals played in England, but with the host team never featuring. Ben Stokes leads his England team during the start of their Test summer.(AFP)

With that in mind, former England player Sir Geoffrey Boycott didn’t mince words in saying that England’s ‘reckless’ nature has cost them in that aspect, and that players need to start standing up and taking responsibility.

Writing in his column on The Telegraph, Boycott went in on ‘Bazball’ as a style of play, and demanded that the team ensure that the priority is to win Test matches and reach the WTC final in 2027.

“England should beat India if they temper Bazball and use some common sense. At times their cricket has been thrilling and super enjoyable, but also reckless batting has lost them Test matches,” said Boycott.

‘They should be embarrassed…’

“Their only thought should be winning because it is no use telling us how good you are when the last three World Test Championship finals have been played in our country but England have not qualified for any of them. They should be embarrassed. Their aim should be to make the next WTC final,” said Boycott emphatically.

While India and Australia have both reached the finals twice, and New Zealand, Australia, and now South Africa winning the Test Mace once each, England remain the highest-profile team never to make the WTC final. While Bazball has the buy-in of many, there is a frustration that it doesn’t hold winning Test matches as a high enough objective.

“The new cycle starts now and somebody needs to get through to the England players that being a winner is better than being known as an entertainer. If you can win and entertain, that is a bonus. At the moment England are like a one-trick-pony. It’s Bazball or Bazball and that is the way we play; take it or leave it. They don’t want to change or learn from their losses,” said Boycott, not holding back from letting his low opinion of England’s single-minded approach to Test cricket be heard.﻿