Sachin Tendulkar compares young girl's 'smooth, effortless' bowling action to Zaheer Khan, IND pace great responds

Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan have expressed admiration of a young girl's bowling action in a rather heartwarming exchange on social media. Tendulkar shared the video on X which shows a slow motion of the girl's extraordinarily smooth bowling action and tagged his longtime India teammate Zaheer in his post. Sachin Tendulkar further revealed that the girl's name is Sushila Meena. (Twitter/Getty)

Tendulkar further revealed that the girl's name is Sushila Meena. “Smooth, effortless, and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena’s bowling action has shades of you, @ImZaheer. Do you see it too?” the Indian batting legend said in his post. Zaheer reposted it by saying: “You’re spot on with that, and I couldn’t agree more. Her action is so smooth and impressive—she’s showing a lot of promise already!” According to the Times of India, the girl hails from a village in Rajasthan.

Here are Tendulkar and Zaheer's posts:

Zaheer and Tendulkar will be both be involved in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Tendulkar has been involved with the Mumbai Indians since the inception of the franchise as a mentor, Zaheer will be part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the same role. Zaheer has indicated that he would be taking up more duties as a bowling coach as well in the team. The 46-year-old was previously involved with MI between 2018 and 2022 first as director of cricket and then head of global development. Prior to that, he was part of three IPL teams as a player - MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Daredevils.

Zaheer was India's lead pacer for much of his career at a time when the country struggled to produce world class fast bowlers. He played an integral role in India's victory in the 2011 World Cup. Zaheer's international debut came in an ODI against Kenya in October, 2000. Overall, he played 92 Tests and took 311 wickets. He also played 200 ODIs and took 282 wickets and took 17 wickets in as many T20Is.