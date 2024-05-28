'Sachin Tendulkar', 'Narendra Modi' among 3000-plus applications received by BCCI for Team India head coach role: Report

As the BCCI's deadline to submit applications for the role of Team India's next head coach ended on Monday, May 27, the board has received over 3000 forms, with most users using fake names such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and others for the post. A report carried out by the Indian Express claims that due to the use of an abundant number of fake names, the board is unsure as to whether there indeed are any genuine contenders showing their interests. Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid (L) with captain Rohit Sharma before leaving for New York.(PTI)

With Rahul Dravid's tenure with Team India concluding with the T20 World Cup, the hunt for the next senior men's cricket coach is on. On May 13, the BCCI publicly opened the position for the candidates to apply while clearly mentioning their vision, ambitions, requirements, and expectations of the next head coach. And because they decided to do it via Google Forms, responses have been pouring in, to the extent that most of the applications received are unserious and not worth considering.

The Indian Daily added that this isn't the first time BCCI has faced this kind of situation. Three years ago, when Ravi Shastri's contract as the head coach expired and the board went on its search for his successor, the board was in for something similar. That Shastri would part ways with the Indian team post the 2021 T20 World Cup was long known, and the tournament also marked Virat Kohli's time as India's T20I captain. However, when the application for the coach was declared open, the BCCI received more than 5000 applications – by mail – most of which were fake identities.

Unlike this year, 2021 was a different time. Dravid was pretty much certain to take over as India's head coach as he had previously served this role with India A and Under-19 success to plenty of success. He was the head of the National Cricket Academy, but the transition to coaching the men's team was smooth because VVS Laxman was in the pipeline, and he took charge of India's developmental scheme of things.

Not the first time

"Last year too, the BCCI received such a response where imposters applied, and the story is similar this time. The reason the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is it's easy to scrutinise the names of applicants in one sheet," Express quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The BCCI finds itself in a quandary this time around, though. Despite reports floating that Gautam Gambhir is the odds-on favourite to take over after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title, a final decision is pending. Laxman is not interested in taking up the role because of his NCA commitments – and the BCCI, too, reportedly does not want to disturb the same – while Stephen Fleming has apparently pulled out given the demanding nature of the job. The Australian duo of Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting are already out of contention, with the BCCI quashing their claims of being approached for the post.

The new coach, whoever it is, will begin his stint with India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July, before some big profile tournaments come knocking.