Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar pays ultimate tribute to Don Bradman on his 112th birth anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar pays ultimate tribute to Don Bradman on his 112th birth anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar, who had met the Australian legend Don Bradman on his 90th birth anniversary at his home in Adelaide along with former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, said Bradman has the highest Test average despite missing a lot of Tests due to World War II.

cricket Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:04 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar with Don Bradman
Sachin Tendulkar with Don Bradman(Twitter)
         

Don Bradman played his last Test match in 1948. 72 years and thousands of Test matches later, majority of the cricket world still believes, there hasn’t been a batsman who can match Bradman. The legendary batsman himself however had said that Sachin Tendulkar was the closest to his batting.

On the 112th birth anniversary of Bradman, Tendulkar gave a wonderful tribute to highlight the greatness of the former Australia captain.

Sachin, who had met the Australian legend on his 90th birth anniversary at his home in Adelaide along with former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne in 1998, said Bradman has the highest Test average despite missing a lot of Tests due to World War II.

“Sir Don Bradman was away from Cricket bat and ball for several years due to World War II, yet has the highest Test batting average,” Sachin tweeted along with a photograph with Bradman.

Sachin said Bradman’s career stands as an inspiration in current times.

Today, with concerns about athletes’ form due to uncertainties & long breaks, his career stands even taller as a source of inspiration. Happy birthday Sir Don,” wrote Sachin.

 

Born on August 27, 1908, Bradman played 52 Tests for Australia from 1928 to 1948 and retired with a batting average of 99.94, which is still the highest by some distance. Bradman passed away on 25 February 2001 at his residence at the age of 92.

