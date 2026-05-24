Sachin Tendulkar sends emotional message after son Arjun waits entire IPL 2026 season for final-game chance

Arjun Tendulkar had to wait an entire season for his first game in IPL 2026, which finally came on Saturday during Lucknow Super Giants’ home clash against Punjab Kings. Despite LSG suffering another defeat, Arjun managed to pick up a wicket on debut for the franchise, a performance that impressed his father, Sachin Tendulkar, who penned an emotional note for his son afterward.

Lucknow Super Giants' Arjun Tendulkar reacts (REUTERS)

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As spectators, it is easy to understand the pressure players face on the field during matches. What often gets overlooked, however, is the mental fortitude required from players warming the bench throughout a long season.

In high-stakes tournaments like the IPL, franchises build squads of 25 players. Yet, most teams operate around a core group of 14-15 players, meaning nearly 40 per cent of the squad spends the season waiting for an opportunity. All they are left with is hope — the hope that keeps them returning to the nets every day, training harder and staying prepared for the one chance that may eventually arrive.

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun is no stranger to that feeling. During his four seasons with Mumbai Indians between 2022 and 2025, he played just five matches. His maiden campaign with LSG appeared to be heading in a similar direction until an opportunity finally arrived in the last game of the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun is no stranger to that feeling. During his four seasons with Mumbai Indians between 2022 and 2025, he played just five matches. His maiden campaign with LSG appeared to be heading in a similar direction until an opportunity finally arrived in the last game of the season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With LSG already eliminated from playoff contention more than a week earlier, the management decided to test their bench strength and handed Arjun his debut against PBKS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With LSG already eliminated from playoff contention more than a week earlier, the management decided to test their bench strength and handed Arjun his debut against PBKS. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} And more than just the performance itself, it was Arjun’s patience and mental strength that made Sachin proud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And more than just the performance itself, it was Arjun’s patience and mental strength that made Sachin proud. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match. Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always,” Sachin wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match. Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always,” Sachin wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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This was Sachin’s first public post about his son’s cricketing journey since 2023, when Arjun made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians.

How did Arjun perform against PBKS?

The left-arm pacer was introduced into the attack immediately after the powerplay by captain Rishabh Pant, and he made an instant impact. Arjun surprised Prabhsimran Singh with a sharp bouncer, forcing a top edge that carried to the wicketkeeper, only for the chance to be dropped. Despite the missed opportunity, he kept his composure and conceded just four runs in the over.

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However, Prabhsimran and Shreyas Iyer attacked him in his second over, smashing 15 runs, including two boundaries and a six.

Arjun returned in the 15th over, by which time both batters had crossed their fifties and PBKS were cruising in the chase. Iyer welcomed him with back-to-back boundaries, but Arjun responded brilliantly by producing a searing yorker that trapped Prabhsimran plumb in front of the stumps.

He was equally impressive in his final over, conceding just five runs to finish with figures of 1 for 36.

LSG eventually lost the match, suffering their 10th defeat of the season to finish at the bottom of the table.

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