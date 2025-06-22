Sachin Tendulkar shows no mercy on Indian fielders, calls out Jaiswal, Jadeja for denying Jasprit Bumrah '9 wickets'

Jasprit Bumrah’s searing spell of fast bowling earned him a well-deserved five-wicket haul in the first innings at Headingley, and with it, the praise of none other than Sachin Tendulkar himself. The Indian legend took to social media shortly after Bumrah wrapped up England’s innings to point towards just how phenomenal the pacer had been, despite a series of frustrating setbacks. Sachin Tendulkar reacted to Jasprit Bumrah's five-for in the first innings of the Headingley Test(PTI)

“Congratulations Bumrah! A no-ball and 3 missed chances stood between you and nau (nine) wickets,” Tendulkar posted, summing up the tale of a lone warrior operating at the peak of his powers.

The numbers alone, 5/83 in 24.4 overs, don’t capture the full weight of Bumrah’s performance. He was, by far, the best bowler on either side in this Test, both in skill and impact. On a pitch that offered little help, it was Bumrah who held the line. He removed Zak Crawley early, dismissed the dangerous Joe Root, returned late to clean up Josh Tongue, and did all this while battling both the conditions and his own teammates’ lapses.

In fact, the only thing standing between Bumrah and a haul for the ages was luck, or the lack of it. He had Harry Brook dismissed off a no-ball at the end of Day 2, saw Ravindra Jadeja – a usually reliable fielder – dropping a catch off his bowling before Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped another two.

All three reprieves came off Bumrah’s bowling, and all cost India runs and control. Yet, through all of it, Bumrah stayed composed, focused, and lethal.

When India were desperate to finish off the England innings after the other bowlers leaked runs, it was Bumrah who delivered the final blows. He castled Chris Woakes and then Josh Tongue, sealing his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and giving India a narrow six-run first-innings lead.

A record figure

As he looked up to the heavens in quiet relief, his teammates swarmed him in celebration. This was Bumrah's 12th five-wicket haul in away Tests, which took him level with the great Kapil Dev. India will now be hoping to put another solid batting performance to put England under pressure in the run-chase.