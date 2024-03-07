Sachin Tendulkar's '100th time' tribute as milestone men Ravichandran Ashwin, Jonny Bairstow turn emotional

It seldom happens that two of the world's finest cricketers from different parts of the world enjoy the same big distinction together. For Jonny Bairstow and Ravichandran Ashwin, this is a rarity as the two mark their 100th Test appearance for their respective countries at the 5th India vs England game in Dharamsala. And as expected, the occasion got the better of them to begin with. India spinner Ashwin struggled to hold back tears as he got handed his 100th cap from coach Rahul Dravid just before the start of the game, but Bairstow couldn't before wiping them off his face. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow were expectedly emotional during their felicitation ceremony. (AFP-ECB)

With their families in attendance – Ashwin with his wife and two daughters – and Bairstow with his mother and sister – the two players were felicitated by the Indian and England cricket teams just before India got ready to bowl the first ball of the match. To make this occasion even more special, Bairstow and Ashwin received a special mention by none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

The Indian batting legend, the most capped Test cricketer with 200 appearances paid a whole-hearted tribute and wished them a great game ahead. "It's a historic day in Dharamsala as @ashwinravi99 and @jbairstow21 don the international whites for the 100th time. An incredible achievement that speaks volumes about their passion and perseverance for red-ball cricket. I wish them both a fantastic game ahead," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Between the two, Ashwin was the first to debut – in 2011 – before Bairstow won earned his cap a year later. Incidentally, both debuted against West Indies all those years ago, and as fate would have it – Ashwin and Bairstow are playing their 100th against each other as opponents. Joining Tendulkar is appreciating Ashwin was Sachin's former India and Mumbai teammate Wasim Jaffer, who urged everyone to savour every bit of the time the ace India spinner has left.

"A perennial student of the game who's unafraid to go against convention. Has love and respect for the game, and is a true cricket fan. Could probably be last of his craft to play 100 Tests. Very big shoes to fill when he calls it a day, so celebrate him till he's there," posted Jaffer.

More wishes pour in

VVS Laxman was another India legend who paid his best wishes to Ashwin. The 37-year-old has enjoyed decent amount of game-time with both Tendulkar and Laxman as teammates during his early days with India, and hence receiving compliments from two of the very best Indian cricket has to offer.

"A remarkable achievement by a remarkable cricketer. 100 Tests is a tribute to Ashwin's passion, hunger, drive, pursuit of excellence and great endurance. To keep striving to get better is the hallmark of a true champion. Go well, Ash, have a wonderful game," Laxman posted.