India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: IND's home hegemony remains at stake despite series win

Follow the action as we bring you all the updates from the final Test of this enthralling series.
India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: When was the last time a Test series saw such a long gap between two games? Can't recall? Well, neither can we. It's almost as if the thoughts of a fifth and final Test between India and England had almost vanished. Since India's five-wicket win in Ranchi, so much has happened. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan's central contracts were terminated by the BCCI, Shardul Thakur scored his 2nd First-Class century to help Mumbai reach a record 48th Ranji Trophy final, Neil Wagner played his farewell Test for New Zealand and the Women's Premier League got done with its Bengaluru leg....Read More
After a 10-day gap, the two teams are back to play the final Test of this exciting five-match series in one of the coldest parts of the country – the HPCA Stadium on Dharamsala, where the conditions won't be easy by any stretch of the imagination. Intense cold has gripped Dharamsala, so much so that even beanies, hoodies and pullovers may not be enough for the players to grapple the chill. The minimum temperature is around 1 degree and the max won't go beyond 7 or 8 across the next 5 days.
Back to cricket. The Test holds significance for two players in particular. India's Ravichandran Ashwin and England's Jonny Bairstow, both of whom are set to play their 100th Test for the country. In a pretty coincidental trivia, both Ashwin and Bairstow had made their debuts against West Indies. India may not want to rest easy despite the series being won as a 4-1 finish can do their chances in the World Test Championships points table a world of good. India, currently leading the WTC table can solidify their position even further at the top.
England have made one change to their Playing XI, replacing Ollie Robinson with Mark Wood, with the two spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley retaining their places. India have maintained the mystery surrounding their Playing XI as always. Will they play three seamers, or two? Will Rajat Patidar be persisted with, or will Devdutt Padikkal become the fifth India to make a debut this series?
The Dharamsala pitch looks to be a belter of a wicket as per Stokes but when it's nippy, and the bowling attack is a fearsome as these two teams, no amount of flat decks can make batting look easy. However, India would be smacking their lips at the idea of batting first, purely because their batters have had a ball, with young Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the way. In fact, with 655 runs, Jaiswal is just one run away from matching Virat Kohli's record for the most runs in a bilateral series comprising three Tests or more. And of course, Kohli's 692 runs are in danger as well, just like Sunil Gavaskar's 774.
Unfortunately enough, KL Rahul has been ruled out, which is a mystery again in itself given he was 90 percent fit ahead of the start of the third Test. He flew to London for a medial consultation and has returned to the NCA to get fit in time for the IPL, which starts in a little over two weeks. Having said that, do India really need him given how their youngsters have stepped up? Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep have been phenomenal which makes this series a lot like the BGT 2020/21.
As for the bowling, look no further than the return of Jasprit Bumrah. The India pacer, given a break for the Ranchi Test is back, and with overcast conditions awaiting, would be eager to send those crackers in to the England batters early. Partnering him could be Mohammed Siraj, or Akash if the management feels three pacers is the way to go about it. Ideally in Dharamsala, that should be the case, but as the surface spins and deteriorates, the idea of three spinners isn't that bad either, especially if England bat last. Well, irrespective of that, milestone man Ashwin remains a threat. What an achievement it has been. Even though it hasn't come sooner like it should have, the entire nation will feel a sense of pride when he walks out for the national anthem. Go well Ash, India is proud of you.
Eyes on the sky please
India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Yes it's cold. Yes it's chilly. And yes, there's some rain on the horizon as well. The game that was expected to be impacted by weather may witness the first interruption as early as Day 1 with some thunderstorms expected today afternoon. And rest assured, with rain the temperature will drop even further. BRRR… The forecast for the next three days look a lot better though. All 4 previous Tests of the series have resulted in Day 4 finished. You never know… we may finally witness a Test match that goes on till the last day.
In India's only Test at Dharamsala…
India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: They defeated Australia by eight wickets. The only other Test match that India have played in Dharamsala before today was back in 2017, where they registered an 8-wicket win. In a see-saw contest, batting first, Australia put up 300 on the back of captain Steve Smith's century before India took a slender 32 run lead. In the second innings, Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav ripped through the Australian innings, sharing 9 wickets between them to bundle them out for 137. India, needing 106 to win, knocked it down with ease. Jadeja was named both Player of the Match and Series.
Dharamsala's road to redemption
India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: The HPCA copped a big blow last year when the third Test between India and Australia was moved out of Dharamsala to Indore due to concerns regarding the outfield. This was the second hit the stadium and its city took as way back in 2016 – the marquee India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash was rescheduled to Kolkata as well. But last year's setback hurt them the most. Having hosted its maiden Test match in 2017 – and a rather good one between India and Australia – Dharamsala was gearing up for a second. But it wasn't to be. Concerns regarding the outfield were also raised during the World Cup a few months back as there were quite a few rough areas on the ground that prevented the fielders from putting in dives. But today, if you are to look at the re-laid lush green outfield, you wouldn't know. The HPCA Stadium has done a bloody good job to set up the ground and match the standards of some of the best venues in the world.
And a big congratulations to Jonny Bairstow too
India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Not often does it happen that two cricketers play their 100th Test the same day. We've already spoken about Ashwin, but it's now time to shed light on one of England's very stunning careers – Jonny Bairstow, son of former England wicketkeeper David Bairstow. When he started off, not many gave him a chance, more so when he became one of the most lethal ODI batters in the world, but here is Bairstow, on the cusp of his 100th Test, probably the biggest achievement of his career – the World Cup 2019 win is a stiff No. 1 contender too. The series hasn't been the greatest given the high standards Jonny has set for himself – 170 runs from 10 innings – but Bairstow would want to change that and spoil the euphoria surrounding Ashwin's 100th.
Doff your hat to milestone man Ravichandran Ashwin
India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: It has taken a bit longer to come, but congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin for playing his 100th Test today. A true servant of the game, a true warrior, a true fighter, and above all, a true match-winner for India. Move aside the intimidating stats of 500 Test wickets, Ashwin's career has been one for the film-makers and make no mistake, there will certainly be a biopic made on the man. From emerging on to the scene as a young, lanky off-spinner in 2011 to becoming a bonafide great, Ashwin has been absolutely phenomenal. Just go through his pre-match comments, where Ashwin, the student of the game, talks about his life, game, approach, family and sacrifices… and you will understand the contributions of the man. In India, sadly enough, people didn't hold their bowlers in the same god-level spotlight like the batters, but Ashwin has managed to change that perception, and with aplomb. Mighty fine achievement, Ash and we can't wait to see you let rip that first ball in your most cherished century of them all.
England's Playing XI out as usual
India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: England don't believe in keeping it a secret until the last moment, do they? While India build suspense around their Playing XI, England have announced theirs with just the one chance. The off-colour Ollie Robinson is out, and Mark Wood is in to partner James Anderson with the new ball. England's decision of retaining both spinners – Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir – indicate that there might be something in the pitch for the spinners after all. Will India take a cue? Or do they know something more about this surface from their Indian counterparts? Which… well… truth be told, they ideally should, being the home team.
The chill is in the air
India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Dharamsala at this time of the year is usually cold, but this year, it's a lot colder, chillier and nippier than usual. With temperature hovering between 1 to 5 degrees Celsius, it's quite possible that this might be the coldest Test match of all time. Players were seen training wearing beanies, pullovers and multiple layers. Then again, you don't have too many stadiums with a view as breathtaking as the HPCA Stadium, do you? Perhaps the Newlands in South Africa comes close. But that's it. Check the reactions from the visiting team's media and its fans, and you'll get an idea just how close to nature Dharamsala and its stadium is.
Hello and welcome
India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: What's up y'all? In case you forgot. The Anthony de Mello Trophy Test series between India and England is not over yet. Yeah, the 10-day gap between the fourth and the fifth Test may be longer than usual, but there's one game left in what has been one of the most riveting Test series in recent memories. India haven't been challenged at home in quite the way England have tested them. The scoreline may read 3-1 to India, but anyone who has seen the game up close and personal, is aware that things have been a lot closer. So as we approach the toss, one final time in this series, how about we make some noise and cherish the beauty that is Test cricket. Right?