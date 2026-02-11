Sahibzada Farhan promises attacking approach vs India, says Pakistan will stick to positive mindset for Feb 15 clash

Sahibzada Farhan broke his silence after the PCB reportedly called off their proposed boycott of the upcoming fixture on Monday. Speaking in the post-match press conference after Pakistan's win vs the USA, Farhan revealed that he was ready for the game on February 15 and wanted to play attacking cricket. Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot. (AFP)

"We’ll go in with the same mindset as we did in our previous matches against India, including the Asia Cup. We’ll try to stay positive and play attacking cricket," he said.

In a statement, the Pakistan government explained its decision to make a U-turn, claiming that many countries urged them not to boycott the game. Meanwhile, the ICC also decided not to penalise Bangladesh after their exclusion from the T20 World Cup for refusing to play in India.

Pakistan won their most recent T20 World Cup game against the USA. Defending a target of 191 runs, Pakistan restricted the USA to 158/8 in 20 overs, despite a half-century from Shubham Ranjane (51). Meanwhile, Usman Tariq took three wickets. Initially, a 41-ball 73 knock by Farhan saw Pakistan post 190/9 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Shadley van Schalwyk took four wickets for the USA.

After the match, Farhan said, "The way we practiced yesterday, the ball was coming onto my bat really well in the nets. I had already told our batting coach (Hanif Malik) yesterday that I was getting a good feeling for today’s match. I was confident. I even said, I will finish the match in a way that earns me the Player of the Match award. I’ve set a personal target for myself, to win at least two to three Player of the Match awards in this World Cup. I felt this pitch was much better."

"The ball was coming nicely onto the bat. As openers, the role for me and Saim Ayub is always to utilize the powerplay properly. I naturally play an attacking brand of cricket. Ayub got the start today but was a bit unlucky. My thinking was to continue playing my natural game because in T20 cricket, as an opener, you have to play that way. That’s the role given to us by the captain, to keep the attack on in the first six overs", he added.