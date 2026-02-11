Harbhajan Singh rips into Pakistan after dramatic boycott U-turn: ‘Realised late that World Cup can go on without them'

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh weighed in after Pakistan reversed its earlier decision to boycott the T20 World Cup group-stage clash against India in Colombo on February 15. Pakistan had earlier opted to boycott their group-stage World Cup clash against arch-rivals India in solidarity with Bangladesh, which was removed from the tournament after the ICC turned down its request to relocate matches outside India, citing security concerns. However, following fresh discussions with the ICC on Monday night, the board softened its position, clearing the way for the much-anticipated India-Pakistan encounter to go ahead as scheduled. Harbhajan Singh slams Pakistan after they make a u-turn on boycott decision. (PTI)

Harbhajan didn’t hold back while reacting to Pakistan’s late decision to go ahead with the high-voltage clash against India. Questioning the earlier boycott stance and pointing to the financial stakes involved, Harbhajan claimed the reversal was always on the cards, suggesting the realities of the tournament ultimately forced Pakistan to rethink its position.

"I think they realised it really late that the tournament can go on even without them, but not without India. They were saying a lot of things, that they support Bangladesh and won't play. Do that, that is their idea. We had said earlier that they would certainly take a U-Turn and play. Financial loss is too high and when it comes to money, they will come pleading to play," Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

“ICC could have invoked charges against Pakistan” Continuing his strong remarks on Pakistan’s last-minute reversal, Harbhajan further explained the possible consequences that may have forced the change in stance. Highlighting the financial risks and potential disciplinary action from the ICC, the former India spinner suggested that fears of long-term setbacks — including hosting rights and future participation — likely played a major role in Pakistan ultimately deciding to go ahead with the match.

"That is what has happened...Financial loss is too high, and they could even be banned in future. ICC could have invoked charges against them, and maybe they would not have received the opportunity to host a tournament ever again. I think that is why the U-Turn happened," he added.

Pakistan have opened their T20 World Cup campaign with victories over the Netherlands and the USA, while India began their journey with a win in the tournament opener and are set to take on Namibia on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.