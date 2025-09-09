Salman Agha realises mistake, approaches Suryakumar Yadav after no-handshake row; India captain later meets PCB chief

What was built as a social media narrative of a frosty face-off between India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha has now taken a fresh twist. Just hours after social media erupted over the 'no-handshake' moment between the two skippers during the captains' presser in Dubai on the eve of the 2025 Asia Cup, a new clip emerged on X that completely flipped the buzz. India and Pakistan will face off in Asia Cup on September 14

When the customary pre-tournament press conference, featuring the captains of all eight participating teams, ended, Salman got up from his seat and hurried off the stage along with the Hong Kong and Oman skippers. Suryakumar, however, lingered on stage and engaged in a brief chat with the UAE, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh captains. Each then shook hands and hugged before leaving the stage.

While the sight sparked major discussion on social media, especially amid escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, a new video revealed a different story. Salman appeared to realise the optics of the moment, waited by the exit, and offered Surya a handshake. They even shared a brief hug before Salman exited the room.

Another picture showed that the India captain later greeted PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi as well, flipping the earlier narrative that had suggested cold vibes between the two camps. Although, one could argue that Naqvi’s presence was in his capacity as chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), having earlier shaken hands with all the captains, including Suryakumar, after the pre-presser photoshoot.

India vs Pakistan on September 14

India, the defending champions and reigning T20 World Cup winners, will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup against the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday. Pakistan, on the other hand, who recently beat Afghanistan to win a T20I tri-series in the UAE, will play their first match against Oman on Friday. The two will then face each other on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium in their Group A match.

For India, the Asia Cup serves as a crucial dress rehearsal ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in February. Gautam Gambhir will look to stamp his philosophy on the squad as they search for a settled winning combination. It also marks a new era in Indian T20 cricket, being their first major tournament since the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the 2024 World Cup in Barbados.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will eye only their second Asia Cup title — and their first since 2012. A successful campaign would also help the side reclaim lost ground in T20Is after the embarrassment of last year’s World Cup, where they suffered a shock group-stage exit, including a loss to the unranked USA.