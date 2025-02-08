New Delhi [India], : Australia's young prodigy Sam Konstas has set a long-term goal of becoming an all-format player after being overlooked for two Tests against Sri Lanka in the sub-continent. Sam Konstas aims to become all-format player, recalls impersonating English icons

Konstas, 19, is still new to the challenges, success and hardships that a player goes through in international cricket. The young opener earned his maiden baggy green in front of a sold-out crowd at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test against India.

With a swashbuckling 60 in the first innings, Konstas made a strong case for himself to become the next big thing in the future.

After taking his first step in the international circuit, Konstas isn't looking to limit himself to the red-ball format. He wants to explore white-ball cricket and emerge as an all-format player for Australia.

"I want to test myself and become an all-format player one day. Travis Head is a legend of the game, just the way he goes about it is pretty simple, and he takes on the bowlers. I'm very lucky at my age to learn from these guys, and hopefully, I can build on that," Konstas said as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

In his first Test appearance for Australia, Konstas caught the world by surprise with a touch of unorthodox in his stroke play. The world of cricket came to a pause when Konstas flawlessly executed a perfect ramp shot to smoke the ball past the boundary line off Jasprit Bumrah.

The 31-year-old pace spearhead needed a moment to realise that he had conceded the first six in the Test format after more than 4,000 days.

Konstas continued to exhibit a wide array of shots from his arsenal during the final Test in Sydney, which was enough to convince the selectors to send him to Sri Lanka.

However, after considering and taking all factors into account, Travis Head was promoted from middle to top. The decision worked wonders, with Australia celebrating an emphatic win by an innings and 242 runs in the series opener.

Konstas was sent home before the second Test, but the opportunity to watch and work with the likes of Head and Steve Smith gave him much-needed inputs to improve his game.

"I don't think I'm that good at my sweeps or reverse [sweeps], but that's something to work on when I'm back in Sydney. Uzzy and Marnus are the best at it, and then you see how Steve and Travis approach it differently. So understanding your strengths and trying to stick to it as long as possible." he said.

It is yet to be seen if Konstas will be in talks for Australia's World Test Championship final against South Africa on June 11 at the iconic Lord's.

After the final, Australia will shift its focus to the next WTC cycle, which will begin with a tour of the West Indies. Once the series concludes, the hype around the Ashes will start to build up.

Konstas, who used to emulate English pace bowling icons Stuart Broad and James Anderson, is hopeful for an opportunity to feature in the famous rivalry.

"I remember as a kid, we would mimic some of the England bowlers in the backyard Ashes series with my brothers. Stuart Broad a few times and Jimmy Anderson. Hopefully, I get that opportunity to play over there," he said.

"We had a series in England in the under-19s, so we were there for a month, and it was different conditions, swinging with the Dukes ball, so it's invaluable to have that experience. Hopefully, a county team can pick me up," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.