Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanjay Manjrekar criticises Ravindra Jadeja's technique vs spinners after Nathan Lyon dismissal: 'Needs to practice...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 28, 2024 07:24 PM IST

Manjrekar asserted that Jadeja looked comfortable with his technique against the pace bowlers, but was misjudging the spinner and got dismissed by Lyon.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticised Ravindra Jadeja's batting technique against spin in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Jadeja, who scored a fighting half-century at the Gabba, failed to make an impact with the bat at MCG and scored 17 before getting dismissed by Nathan Lyon. The Indian all-rounder resumed his innings from 4 on Day 3 but only managed to add 13 more to his run tally and fell into Lyon's trap.

Australia's Nathan Lyon (3rd L) appeals for LBW against India's Ravindra Jadeja on the third day of the fourth Test.(AFP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon (3rd L) appeals for LBW against India's Ravindra Jadeja on the third day of the fourth Test.(AFP)

Manjrekar asserted that Jadeja looked comfortable with his technique against the pace bowlers, but he was misjudging the spinner and tried to play for the off-spin against Lyon, but his ball wasn't turning.

"He played the fast bowlers a lot and played them very well. He didn't make even a slight mistake against the fast bowlers. However, once Nathan Lyon came, he was expecting off-spin, that the ball would turn. His bat came for the off-spin and the ball was not turning at all. So he played with that mindset," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Jadeja scored a gritty fifty at the Gabba and rescued India from a tricky position to avoid follow-on, but it wasn't the same story for him at the MCG. Lyon bowled a slider to Jadeja, and he tried to play it across the line but missed it completely and was hit on the pads. The umpire gave him out, but the all-rounder decided to go for a review where it was seen that the ball would have hit the top of the middle and off stumps. It was the seventh time when Lyon got the better of him in 16 Test innings.

Earlier, there were two instances of run-out in the first session when Jadeja and Pant lacked communication, but Australia couldn't benefit from it. However, they identified Jadeja's area of struggle and put Lyon into the attack to get rid of him.

‘Ravindra Jadeja needs to practice a little more against spin’

Manjrekar advised Jadeja to practice a bit more against spinners in the nets. He feels that the batter's focus often shifted towards getting ready for pacers when they travel overseas, which is also the case with the Indian all-rounder.

"It seems like Jadeja needs to practice a little more against spin because he is looking absolutely comfortable against seam. He used to play very well against spin earlier but it happens that when you play overseas, you start playing fast bowling well and your focus is slightly removed from spin. If only fast bowlers had been there, Jadeja would have played a big knock," he added.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On