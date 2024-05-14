Sanjiv Goenka applauds KL Rahul days after public outburst as LSG skipper claims tricky catch against DC

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul took a tricky catch of Shai Hope during the Indian Premier League match on Sunday at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi. Rahul decided not to keep the wickets in the match against Delhi Capitals as Quinton de Kock was assigned the glovesman role for the crucial clash for both teams in the playoffs race. Sanjiv Goenka cheered for KL Rahul during the DC vs LSG clash.(X Images)

Rahul was fielding on the covers as Hope drove the ball in the air and the LSG skipper fumbled it on the first attempt but managed to hold onto it on the second to send the Windies star back to the hut.

After the big wicket, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka stood up and was seen applauding the skipper for his efforts on the field. The incident went viral on social media as a few days back after the SRH vs LSG clash, Goenka was seen having a public outburst on Rahul after his team's embarrassing defeat in Hyderabad.

However, later LSG owner Goenka hosted Rahul for dinner on the eve of the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow and Delhi. In the internet-breaking moment, Rahul and Goenka warmly embraced each other as the LSG skipper flashed a big smile.

LSG opt to bowl against DC

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, LSG won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the crucial clash to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

"We will bowl first. It is because of how our team is placed and what will help our team. We are a young bowling attack and get them into the game early, we have experienced batters and they can take the pressure. It is pretty clear for us, that we have to win both games. In the last two games, we have not been up to the mark and have been blasted out of the game. The bowlers have to be brave, as a bowling unit you might fear using change ups but they have to do just back themselves. A couple of changes," Rahul said after winning the toss.

With 16 points, LSG could make the cut for the final four but their net run rate will play a crucial role in deciding their fate. If LSG makes it to the playoffs, it will mark the third consecutive season, which will see the LSG feature in the knockout stage of the cash-rich league.