LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for private dinner after public outburst; photos go viral

It seems like all is well at the Lucknow Super Giants camp as Team captain KL Rahul was invited by franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka to a special dinner on Monday. Rahul's LSG side is gunning for the remaining playoff spots in the ongoing season of the IPL. Rahul and Co. will meet Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in a must-win fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. There have been talks about Rahul's future as LSG skipper after the star batter's ‘public reprimand’ by team owner Goenka. Goenka came up with a noteworthy gesture to quash rumours of a rift between the owner and skipper Rahul.(ANI-PTI)

Making a mockery of the LSG bowlers, SRH openers Head and Abhishek rattled off 167 to complete the target in just 9.4 overs in Hyderabad. Goenka's animated chat with Rahul after SRH's bashing of the LSG bowlers became the talk of the town on social media. Goenka appeared to have reprimanded Rahul in the viral video after LSG's flop show against the 2016 champions. Days after the incident, Goenka came up with a noteworthy gesture to quash rumours of a rift between the owner and skipper Rahul.

LSG owner Goenka hosted Rahul for dinner on the eve of the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow and Delhi. In the internet-breaking moment, Rahul and Goenka warmly embraced each other as the LSG skipper flashed a big smile. "Everyone was upset on that devasting loss and so obviously the Owner will. Now all GOOD," a fan mentioned. "Picture of the day. Matter solve," another fan added as the photos became an instant hit among the fans on social media.

Lucknow assistant coach Lance Klusener also played down the rumours about the rif between Rahul and franchise owner Goenka in the lead-up to LSG's match against DC. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Klusener asserted that there have been no discussions about Rahgul's future as the leader of the franchise. Thus, Rahul will continue to lead the Super Giants in the cash-rich league. "I don't see any problem with some robust discussion between two cricket lovers. So for us, I guess it's just a storm in a teacup. We love a robust discussion. I think that's how teams get better. So, it's not a big thing for us," the South African told reporters.