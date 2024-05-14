 LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for private dinner after public outburst; photos go viral | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for private dinner after public outburst; photos go viral

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 14, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Sanjiv Goenka appeared to have reprimanded KL Rahul in the viral video after LSG's flop show against SRH at the IPL 2024.

It seems like all is well at the Lucknow Super Giants camp as Team captain KL Rahul was invited by franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka to a special dinner on Monday. Rahul's LSG side is gunning for the remaining playoff spots in the ongoing season of the IPL. Rahul and Co. will meet Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in a must-win fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. There have been talks about Rahul's future as LSG skipper after the star batter's ‘public reprimand’ by team owner Goenka.

Goenka came up with a noteworthy gesture to quash rumours of a rift between the owner and skipper Rahul.(ANI-PTI)
Goenka came up with a noteworthy gesture to quash rumours of a rift between the owner and skipper Rahul.(ANI-PTI)

Making a mockery of the LSG bowlers, SRH openers Head and Abhishek rattled off 167 to complete the target in just 9.4 overs in Hyderabad. Goenka's animated chat with Rahul after SRH's bashing of the LSG bowlers became the talk of the town on social media. Goenka appeared to have reprimanded Rahul in the viral video after LSG's flop show against the 2016 champions. Days after the incident, Goenka came up with a noteworthy gesture to quash rumours of a rift between the owner and skipper Rahul.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: HT Poll result: Should KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy after IPL 2024?

LSG owner Goenka hosted Rahul for dinner on the eve of the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow and Delhi. In the internet-breaking moment, Rahul and Goenka warmly embraced each other as the LSG skipper flashed a big smile. "Everyone was upset on that devasting loss and so obviously the Owner will. Now all GOOD," a fan mentioned. "Picture of the day. Matter solve," another fan added as the photos became an instant hit among the fans on social media.

Lucknow assistant coach Lance Klusener also played down the rumours about the rif between Rahul and franchise owner Goenka in the lead-up to LSG's match against DC. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Klusener asserted that there have been no discussions about Rahgul's future as the leader of the franchise. Thus, Rahul will continue to lead the Super Giants in the cash-rich league. "I don't see any problem with some robust discussion between two cricket lovers. So for us, I guess it's just a storm in a teacup. We love a robust discussion. I think that's how teams get better. So, it's not a big thing for us," the South African told reporters.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for private dinner after public outburst; photos go viral

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On