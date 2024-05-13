HT Poll result: Should KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy after IPL 2024?

All eyes are on KL Rahul as Lucknow Super Giants are set to give a late push to their playoff bid in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 clash with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Rahul has been in speculation about stepping down as the leader of the Lucknow-based franchise after the India batter was 'reprimanded in public' by team owner Sanjiv Goenka. Rahul's captaincy future has come under scanner after free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets in the cash-rich league. KL Rahul was 'reprimanded in public' by team owner Sanjiv Goenka(PTI)

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul was involved in an agitated conversation with Goenka, and the viral videos of the incident sparked a debate among the followers of the game amid the IPL 2024. While veteran pacer Mohammed Shami termed the public reprimand as shameful, legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called out Goenka for the verbal outburst at the LSG skipper. Should Rahul step down from Super Giants captaincy after the conclusion of the IPL 2024?

According to the HT Poll, 59% of fans have voted in favour of Rahul stepping down as the leader of the Lucknow-based franchise. At least 41% feel Rahul should remain as the leader of the Lucknow Super Giants. To retain wicketkeeper-batter Rahul for IPL 2025, Super Giants will have to pay the India star a hefty ₹17 crore before the mega auction.

As per a report filed by news agency PTI, the Lucknow management has remained tight-lipped about Rahul's future at LSG. "There is a five-day gap before the next game against DC. As of now, no decision has been taken but it is understood that if Rahul plans to just concentrate on his batting for the remaining two games, the management won't mind," an IPL source said. With LSG having two more games left to play, Rahul might continue to lead the franchise this season. Rahul was overlooked by India's selectors for the T20 World Cup squad. The LSG skipper has scored 460 runs in 12 games of the IPL 2024. Averaging 38.33, Rahul has notched up three half-centuries for the Super Giants this season.