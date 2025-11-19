Sanju Samson breaks his silence on Chennai Super Kings move, drops first reaction after donning ‘yellow jersey’

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson broke his silence on joining the Chennai Super Kings following the franchise's blockbuster trade deal with the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the mini-auction for the IPL 2026 season. Chennai posted a video on their social media page where Samson donned the iconic 'yellow jersey' for the first time. Sanju Samson will play for CSK in IPL 2026

In the video, Samson reflected on the surreal experience of joining CSK after years of competing against them, calling it a long-awaited moment. He said: “I have been waiting for this day. And I'm very fortunate that I'm going to wear the yellow jersey.”

One of the IPL’s most experienced players, Samson has featured in 177 matches, with CSK set to become only his third franchise. Since making his IPL debut in 2013, he represented Rajasthan Royals in all but two seasons — 2016 and 2017 — when he played for Delhi Capitals.

"I am always in my dark colours, but yellow, definitely I think it's a great feeling," said Samson as he donned the CSK No. 11. “To wear that jersey, I think, I never thought about how I would feel after wearing CSK...it felt positive and I felt very happy. It felt different, like a different energy wearing that jersey. I felt like a champion. I felt like Okay, wow.”

While Chennai gained Samson, who is believed to end their long-standing concern about who would eventually replace the legendary MS Dhoni, they lost two all-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran - as part of the trade deal with the Rajasthan Royals. The long-awaited announcement came last Sunday with an IPL media advisory revealing that Jadeja's IPL fee had been revised from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore, while Samson will play for CSK at his existing league fee of INR 18 crore.

"Jadeja, who played for CSK for 12 seasons, is among the most experienced players in the league, having played over 250 games. As part of the trade agreement, his league fee has been revised from ₹18 crore to ₹14 crore," said the advisory.

"Rajasthan Royals captain and India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will now represent Chennai Super Kings at his existing league fee of ₹18 crore."

Curran, however, will play at his existing league fee of INR 2.4 crore.

CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan said the Jadeja trade was mutually agreed upon, although it was a tough decision.

"Chennai Super Kings have traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. The team management felt the need of a top order Indian batsman," he said.

"And, this decision has been taken by the team management and, it is a very tough decision leaving out Jadeja, who has been responsible for the success of CSK over the years. It was probably one of the toughest decisions that CSK had to take.

"And it was after mutual agreement that we undertook this. When I spoke to Jadeja, he was also very clear, he also felt that he is at the fag end of his career in white ball. So, he also felt that he can have a break," he added.