Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Sanju Samson posts cryptic tweet after being left out of India's squad for New Zealand T20Is
cricket

Sanju Samson posts cryptic tweet after being left out of India's squad for New Zealand T20Is

Sanju Samson did not find a place in the 16-member squad despite featuring in India’s ODI and T20I tour of Sri Lanka and more recently, having played in the IPL 2021 for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 484 runs from 14 matches.
Sanju Samson during the series against Australia last December. (Getty)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 06:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India’s 16-member squad for the three T20Is against New Zealand which was announced on Tuesday packed a few surprised, both welcomed and unexpected. For starters, on expected lines, senior players such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested, while the IPL trio of Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan were rewarded with maiden international call-ups.

There were some other notable absentees too, most prominent being Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy was also axed. Rahul Chahar was drafted in India A squad for the tour of South Africa, and as was Prithvi Shaw. Overall, the squad that was picked seems to cover all bases for the New Zealand matches starting November 17 in Jaipur.

However, another name went absent from the squad, one that not many are paying attention to. Sanju Samson did not find a place despite featuring in India’s ODI and T20I tour of Sri Lanka and more recently, having played in the IPL 2021 for Rajasthan Royals, scoring an impressive tally of 484 runs from 14 matches.

RELATED STORIES

Taking to Twitter, it is believed that Samson made his feeling about omission felt through a cryptic tweet. Samson posted a three-picture collage of him displaying his fielding heroics near the boundary. Samson has taken some electrifying catches in the outfield, especially the type that involve one fielder parrying the ball back and the other completing the catch. In all three pictures, Samson could be seen either taking the catch or throwing it back into the outfield being at his athletic best.

Samson is currently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Kerala, where he has scored 54*, 45* and 56* across five matches. He last played international cricket in July against Sri Lanka, scoring 34 runs in three T20Is and 46 on his ODI debut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanju samson
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Has he been rested or..?': Chopra questions India star’s absence for NZ T20Is 

Keshav Maharaj to lead Proteas in upcoming ODI series against Netherlands

World Cup formats: Which is the fairest of them all?

Lanka Premier League: Gayle, du Plessis, Shoaib Malik picked in 'Player Draft'
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP