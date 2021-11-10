Sanju Samson posts cryptic tweet after being left out of India's squad for New Zealand T20Is

India’s 16-member squad for the three T20Is against New Zealand which was announced on Tuesday packed a few surprised, both welcomed and unexpected. For starters, on expected lines, senior players such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested, while the IPL trio of Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan were rewarded with maiden international call-ups.

There were some other notable absentees too, most prominent being Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy was also axed. Rahul Chahar was drafted in India A squad for the tour of South Africa, and as was Prithvi Shaw. Overall, the squad that was picked seems to cover all bases for the New Zealand matches starting November 17 in Jaipur.

However, another name went absent from the squad, one that not many are paying attention to. Sanju Samson did not find a place despite featuring in India’s ODI and T20I tour of Sri Lanka and more recently, having played in the IPL 2021 for Rajasthan Royals, scoring an impressive tally of 484 runs from 14 matches.

Taking to Twitter, it is believed that Samson made his feeling about omission felt through a cryptic tweet. Samson posted a three-picture collage of him displaying his fielding heroics near the boundary. Samson has taken some electrifying catches in the outfield, especially the type that involve one fielder parrying the ball back and the other completing the catch. In all three pictures, Samson could be seen either taking the catch or throwing it back into the outfield being at his athletic best.

Samson is currently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Kerala, where he has scored 54*, 45* and 56* across five matches. He last played international cricket in July against Sri Lanka, scoring 34 runs in three T20Is and 46 on his ODI debut.

