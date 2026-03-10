Sanju Samson wins over the internet again with emotional message for his wife after lighting up India's World Cup run

Samson finished the tournament with 321 runs in five matches and was named Player of the Tournament after a stunning second-half surge that changed India’s campaign. His 97 against West Indies came when India badly needed a lift. His 89 against England drove them into the final. Another 89 against New Zealand on the biggest night of all helped finish the job. Yet when the celebrations settled, Samson’s most personal reflection came through an Instagram note that revealed the emotional ground beneath that run.

Sanju Samson’s T20 World Cup 2026 was spectacular in numbers and decisive in impact, but the most memorable words he offered after India’s title win were not about batting, pressure or redemption. They were for his wife.

“Right from the day i met you, till this day of my life…!!

Thank you so very much for being by my side,loving me for who I am and being absolutely true and honest to me no matter what i was to the outside world..Seeing my best side,seeing my worst side,,you have seen it all and still stood strong by me..!!

Thank you for understanding how big cricket is in my life and making it the same for you..

And you have wished and dreamed with the same passion and intensity as i did for this moment..

Thank you so very much my dear Pondattiiiiii”

It was not the language of a rehearsed celebration post. It was intimate, grateful and revealing. Samson did not present the World Cup as a solitary achievement. He framed it as something shared, lived through, and carried together. In thanking Charulatha for staying beside him through both his best and worst phases, he offered a glimpse into the turbulence behind the triumph.

Also Read: Shivam Dube reveals why India became a different beast after South Africa match: ‘We pulled up our socks after that’

That fuller picture emerged later when he spoke to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. “Right after that New Zealand) series, I was very negative,” Samson told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening.

He expanded on his wife's support in even clearer terms. “I knew I was not going to be part of the team, so I asked her to be with me because I was not at my best self. She backed me and kept me in a really great space of mind. That was very important. When my wife is with me, I am always a bit more positive, always laughing and smiling. So she kept me happy. When I was happy and got the opportunity, I did what I could do,” he said.

Those remarks gave the Instagram post its context. The note was not simply a tribute after the fact. It was tied to a period when Samson felt low, uncertain, and out of rhythm after the New Zealand series in January. The player who went on to dominate the latter half of a World Cup was also someone who had needed emotional steadiness before he could take that chance.

Sanju Samson also spoke about returning home after the final and meeting his parents first. “Right after winning the World Cup yesterday, I wanted to come back home. I straightaway met my parents - they are very happy. I am very thankful to them, my father and my mother. They were the ones who introduced cricket to me. They are the reason I started playing cricket and the reason I am who I am,” he said.

“I am very grateful to the community all over the world for the messages and the support. Thankful to all the people for all the prayers I keep receiving. We all know the power of prayer – when genuine people pray for you, it cannot go to waste,” he added.

In the end, Samson’s World Cup story had the innings everyone saw and the support system he chose to acknowledge. He made sure both were part of the record.